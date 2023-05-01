RISE launches blockchain-based secured digital certificates for its students

New Delhi [India], May 1 (/NewsVoir): India-based innovative ed-tech platform RISE, at the forefront of an ed-tech revolution in higher education has started issuing blockchain-based digital certificates to its students and alumni. The initiative is taken to counter fraudulent activities pertaining to identity theft and to give the students a fake-proof certificate.

RISE started issuing these certificates through blockchain technology in March in order to counter any fraudulent discrepancies pertaining to job applicants faking certificates of upskilling and education. As per a recent annual trend report by Authbridge, nearly 28 per cent of job applicants submitted fake degrees in 2020.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurv Bhatia, CEO at RISE stated, "In today's day and age where security inks, 3D images, and even holographic stickers can easily be faked or forged, no other method is completely fake-proof. Any human interactive or people-based processes are prone to errors and are never 100 per cent secure. The only true trust mechsm is to check authenticity using a decentralised entity, which is exactly what blockchain technology offers. We aim to enable the recruiters to authenticate skilling certificates as each and every certificate that is issued via our blockchain-based platform is secure, authenticated, and fake-proof. RISE is taking multiple such initiatives to bring the latest in technology for the betterment of the education ecosystem."

So far, it has issued the blockchain-based digital certificates to the first batches of the two following courses Business Analytics and Data Science. The company is working with various universities across India to bring this technology to the educational certificates of students.

The blockchain technology is provided by an India-based startup named "Print2Block".

Blockchain-based certificates are fake-proof and have increased authenticity as they verify data using a decentralised mechsm. Each certificate is also equipped with a unique QR code, when scanned, opens up a unique URL. The URL is backed by data which also enables the recruiter to verify the authenticity of the certificate in real-time through the blockchain server.

Learners can directly share the verified blockchain certificates on their LinkedIn profiles and other social media channels. RISE currently offers PG Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, AIML, Cybersecurity, FinTech, Finance & Accounting, and Marketing Research.

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. The start-up offers Post Graduate Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in collaboration with KPMG in India; Post Graduate Programs in FinTech, Finance and Accounting with Grant Thornton; Post Graduate Program in Marketing Research with Aeon Research, endorsed by MRSI, Post Graduate Program in Cybersecurity with Thrive DX SaaS, Certification in GST with BDO in India, and a Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing with Schbang Academy. RISE also offers courses in MBA in Healthcare Management and a Global MBA program in collaboration with SRH Mobile University, Germany. Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in technology. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability. RISE is also globally expanding and has set its footprints in the Indonesian market and has collaborated with Indonesian universities aiming to improve higher education outcomes by providing industry-driven, skill-based courses to cover the existing skill gaps.

Based out of Pune, with office in Bengaluru as well, RISE is targeting a fourfold growth both in the number of courses and students in the current financial year.

