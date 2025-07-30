Rise of Dual-Use Investments: The 'Live-Work-Own' Trend Gains Momentum in Gurgaon. Expert Insights from the Director Sales at Urban Plus

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 30: Gurugram's dynamic real estate landscape is once again setting new benchmarks. This time with the rapid rise of 'Live-Work-Own' residences, a trend driven by the changing demands of the modern homebuyer. The lines between home and workplace are blurring

As hybrid and work from Home models become a permanent fixture, buyers are looking for homes that not only offer lifestyle comfort but also support their professional needs. This has led to an increase in demand for dual-use homes, where homes can also be used as workspaces, equipped with smart infrastructure and technology based amenities.

"Today's professionals need homes that offer flexibility, whether it's a startup founder, a remote-working consultant, or an NRI returning with a hybrid job role the need is the same which is to live comfortably and work efficiently from one address." says Saurabh Thareja, Director Sales, Urban Plus Infrabuild

These live-work-own properties often come with features like private work areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, soundproof study rooms, video conferencing zones, and shared amenities such as co-working lounges, meeting rooms, and concierge services. Developers are incorporating design elements that merge productivity with style by creating spaces that are as functional as they are elegant.

Locations such as Dwarka expressway, SPR, Golf Course Extension Road, and New Gurgaon (Sectors 82-95) are emerging as hotspots for such developments. These areas offer well-planned infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and proximity to business hubs, making them ideal for professionals seeking an integrated lifestyle.

According to market insights from Urban Plus Infrabuild, buyer interest in dual-use residences has risen by over 25% in the last 12 months. The demand is being fueled by entrepreneurs, Modern digital workers and returning NRIs, many of whom are investing in Gurgaon as a long-term base for both living and working.

The appeal of these properties goes beyond functionality. With rental income potential, resale value, and a better quality of life, they are also seen as smart investment assets.

"As work and life continue to blend, Gurgaon's real estate is evolving to meet that intersection. The live-work-own trend is not just a phase on contrary it's the future," adds Mr. Thareja.

With its forward-looking infrastructure and investor-friendly environment, Gurugram is truly redefining what modern home ownership looks like.

Contact: +91-8888-782-782 | Website: https://www.urbanplus.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor