Rishihood University inaugurates The Ashok Goel Library

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 11 (/India PR Distribution): Rishihood University proudly announces the opening of its University Library, The Ashok Goel Library, on May 5, 2023, which coincides with Buddha Purnima. The library aims to serve not only the Rishihood University community but also the residents of Sonipat and Delhi NCR. This unique model marks the first time a public library is integrated within a private university.

The Ashok Goel Library is a testament to the university's commitment to serving the community and promoting access to education for all. Ashok Goel, the library's benefactor, is a world-renowned businessman who began his journey in Hissar, Haryana. The community library boasts an extensive collection of books, including academic resources, literature, history, and other genres. Additionally, the library provides a digital collection accessible to all members, featuring e-books, journals, and other online resources.

Equipped with comfortable seating, study tables, discussion and project rooms, computer stations, an outdoor zone, and a reading hall, the library creates an ideal environment for learning and research. Library staff are available to help users find resources, navigate databases, and access online materials. Alongside its impressive collection, the library plans to host various community engagement programs, such as author talks, writing workshops, book fairs and exhibitions, and other cultural and educational activities.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of our University Library to the community," said Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor of Rishihood University. "We believe that access to education and knowledge should be a right for everyone, regardless of their background or status. We hope that The Ashok Goel Library will serve as a hub of community engagement, promoting lifelong learning and fostering a culture of curiosity and exploration."

The Ashok Goel Library is open to all Delhi NCR residents, with membership available for those wishing to borrow materials and access the resources and facilities.

Rishihood University, India's first social impact university, is located in Sonipat, Haryana, India. The University offers Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programs across various fields, including business, education, liberal arts, and social entrepreneurship. Rishihood University's mission is to promote a culture of lifelong learning, innovation, and social impact while contributing to the growth and development of Sonipat and the surrounding areas.

