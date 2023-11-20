Rishihood University Signs MoU with University of Chester, UK

NewsVoir

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 20: Rishihood University, Sonipat, India and University of Chester, UK signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) fostering a collaboration aimed at enriching academic and research prospects for both the faculty and students associated with the School of Creativity at Rishihood University and the University of Chester in the realm of higher education. The MoU was signed and shared after the virtual meeting that was held between both the partners.

Prof. Manika Walia, Dean School of Creativity commenting on this initiative said, "We are very grateful for the opportunity and are committed to the success of this partnership with University of Chester, UK. The academic collaboration marks a dynamic partnership aimed at fostering innovative educational and research opportunities. This alliance serves as a platform for students and faculty from both the institutions to exchange knowledge, explore creative pursuits, and collectively contribute to the field of higher education."

The Memorandum of Understanding is for three years and will focus on student and staff exchanges at Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels; in order to encourage a rich learning experience across different fields. It will help both Institutions explore the potential to work together in the areas of student and staff exchanges, developments in learning and teaching enhancement, and sharing of publications and other materials of common interest. The two Universities have agreed to explore opportunities for Rishihood University students to enter University of Chester undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and collaborate in research work.

In this age of advanced learning and knowledge sharing, the synergy between these two institutions promises to be a fertile ground for cultivating fresh ideas, interdisciplinary learning, and impactful research endeavors. This partnership between Rishihood University and University of Chester, UK reflects a shared commitment towards academic excellence and the nurturing of future creative leaders.

Rishihood University, instituted in Sonipat, Haryana in 2020 is India's first impact university. Based on the ideologies of Rishihood, the University aims to impart impactful education and inculcate leadership capacity to its students with a curriculum anchored on self-leadership, mentorship, experience and multi-disciplinary learning.

Founded and led by people who come from a diverse set of backgrounds including business, public life, spirituality, academia, social entrepreneurship, technology, and social work, the University offers a multi-disciplinary, multidimensional, and multimodal way of learning.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor