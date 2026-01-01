Rising of the Fallen: The Birth of India's Horror Cult Universe

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 1: Cinema rarely witnesses the birth of a universeit usually inherits one. Rising of the Fallen breaks that pattern. More than a film, it is the genesis of India's first Horror Cult Universe, an ambitious, interconnected mythology designed to expand across films, books, manga, games, fashion, and hidden interactive narratives.

This is not a standalone cinematic experience. Rising of the Fallen is the opening rituala carefully structured introduction to a dark world that will unfold chapter by chapter across multiple mediums. Much like global cinematic universes such as Marvel, DC, or The Conjuring, this film does not attempt to answer every question. Instead, it invites audiences into something far larger, deeper, and intentionally mysterious.

The universe is engineered to exist beyond the screen. Hidden links, visual codes, encrypted symbols, and narrative clues are embedded throughout the film. Posters themselves carry concealed meanings. Dialogues hint at events yet to come. Every element functions as a gateway into the larger Horror Cult Universe.

At its core, Rising of the Fallen represents a bold evolution of Indian horrorshifting from isolated stories to cult-driven, global world-building.

The Creator Behind the Universe

The Horror Cult Universe is created by Aluvala Saiteja Gupta, a multi-disciplinary filmmaker whose experience spans seven feature films in India. Across these films, he has worked in multiple key roles: Main Editor, VFX Artist, VFX Supervisor, Compositor, Roto Paint Artist, Assistant Director, and Associate Editordemonstrating his expertise across the full spectrum of filmmaking.

His creative journey includes 50+ national and international awards, earned notably for his acclaimed short film The Reprisal, along with recognition associated with platforms connected to the Dadasaheb Phalke legacy. Beyond cinema, he is also a published author and manga creator, making this universe a seamless convergence of film, literature, and illustrated storytelling.

Saiteja Gupta serves as the creator, director, editor, VFX artist, and co-writer of Rising of the Fallen, personally shaping the universe at every creative level.

"This is not just my debut film," he states. "It is the foundation of an entire universe."

Writers of the Horror Cult Universe

The Horror Cult Universe is written by Aluvala Saiteja Gupta and Tarun Raj. Tarun Raj, a debut writer, contributes a raw and unsettling narrative voice that deepens the mythology and psychological intensity of the universe.

Together, they are not writing a single storythey are building a mythology designed to evolve across continents, timelines, and formats.

The Literary Chapters of the Universe

Extending beyond cinema, the Horror Cult Universe already exists in literature.

The official book chapters include:

* Chapter 1: The Echo - The Unknown Sound

* Chapter 2: The Winter (releasing soon)

Each book is canon to the universe, directly connected to the events, symbols, and cult mythology introduced in Rising of the Fallen. These books are set to release worldwide on Amazon, making the universe accessible to readers across the globe.

The book series has already gained recognition as an Amazon bestseller, reflecting strong international readership and reinforcing the universe's reach beyond cinema.

Each chapter reveals fragments of a larger truthstories that intersect with the films, manga, and future installments of the Horror Cult Universe.

The Core Creative Team

The universe is brought to life by a focused and highly skilled creative team.

Sai Kumar, one of the main VFX artists, holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts - Animation & Visual Effects. His technical expertise plays a crucial role in shaping the film's unsettling atmosphere and supernatural realism.

The film features two principal Directors of Photography:

* Oliver Cox, an award-winning UK-based cinematographer, who has already worked as the main Director of Photography on two feature films, bringing international visual standards and cinematic depth.

* Shivaa Karthik, whose mood-driven cinematography grounds the film in emotional realism and shadow-heavy intensity.

Visual Identity and Design

Omkar Kadiyam, the film's graphic designer, is a key creative force behind the universe's visual identity. Having worked on multiple films with established production houses, he is known for creating powerful, memorable posters. In Rising of the Fallen, his designs carry hidden symbolism that directly connects to the universe's mythology.

Independent by Choice

Rising of the Fallen follows an independent distribution model, managed entirely by its creators. This ensures complete creative freedom and allows the universe to unfold without compromise.

The film does not ask audiences to simply watchit challenges them to observe, decode, and connect.

Only the Beginning

What audiences experience in Rising of the Fallen is only the first door opening. Many announcements are yet to come. Many secrets remain hiddenin frames, posters, books, and sound.

This is not a small film.

This is not a one-time story.

This is the birth of a horror cult universe.

And Rising of the Fallen is where it begins.

