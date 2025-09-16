RIT Inaugurated One of India's First Quantum Research Center, Chennai

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16: Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT), inaugurated one of India's first Quantum Research Center today as part of Initiation Day 2025, marking a major milestone in higher education and advanced research in India.

The event also welcomed over 2,000 first-year students to the institution.

Dr. (Mrs.) Thangam Meganathan, Chairperson, Rajalakshmi Group, presided over the function and quoted that,

"The true power of educated youth lies in their hard work and commitment to ethics. There are no shortcuts in life. One of the biggest opportunities is already with you it is for students to take, embrace, and make the most of it".

Dr. Venkata Subramaniam, Quantum India Lead - IBM, highlighted the journey from personal computers and the internet to AI, stressing that quantum computing is at a similar turning point. He noted India's leadership in producing AI and quantum engineers, and praised RIT for creating a dedicated Quantum Research Center rare among premier institutes globally, urging students to seize this opportunity.

The inauguration was officiated by Dr. Govi. Chezhian, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, applauded RIT's growth since 2008 into one of the most sought-after engineering colleges in the state.

He highlighted RIT's efforts in empowering first-generation learners and rural students, and described the Quantum Research Center as a visionary initiative that would place Tamil Nadu on the global map of research and innovation. The event was also graced by the presence of Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice Chairman, Rajalakshmi Group.

