Ritesh Modi:The Mentor Behind a Million Dreams and the Kesaria Movement

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 28: Ritesh Modi, the young and dynamic Founder and CEO of Rs. The ₹ 100 crore Kesaria Textile Company embodies the true spirit of an entrepreneur who rose from humble beginnings to become a beacon of hope and opportunity for lakhs of young people.

With over 15 years of tireless dedication and visionary leadership, Ritesh has transformed Kesaria Textile into a trusted name in the Indian textile industry, renowned for its high-quality sarees, kurtis, lehengas, kids' wear, and many other products.

But Ritesh's success isn't measured merely in numbers or sales. It's in the lives he has changed. Today, he is not just a businessman—he is a mentor, guide, and inspiration to thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women and young people, who dream of carving their path in the textile industry.

Driven by the belief that anyone—regardless of background—can build a successful venture with the proper support, Ritesh has made Kesaria Textile a launchpad for over 1 lakh+ retailers, wholesalers, and budding entrepreneurs across India and more than 80 countries abroad.

His company has become a platform where unemployed youth, housewives, retired army personnel, and part-time job seekers are not just given products—but also mentorship, resources, and a community to thrive in.

For many women, especially homemakers seeking financial independence, Ritesh's model offers a lifeline. Through training, guidance, and franchise support, Kesaria Textile has helped hundreds of women become self-reliant business owners, balancing family life with entrepreneurship.

Ritesh is now on a mission to scale Kesaria Textile Company to ₹500 crore within the next 3-4 years. He aims to expand the franchise network to over 100 locations within the next two years.

A heart of gold

Beyond the boardroom, Ritesh is a man with a heart of gold. He has led Kesaria Textile Company into impactful community initiatives and social campaigns that champion social awareness and collective well-being. Cyclone Marathon- Promoting disaster relief awareness. Say No to Drugs – Campaign for a healthier, addiction-free youth. Support for Police Personnel – Honouring everyday heroes in uniform. He has partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which feeds underprivileged children and supports their education.

Utilizing the Power of Media

For media engagement, He collaborated with Bihar journalists to highlight grassroots issues. For digital Engagement, he reached millions via social media to inform, inspire, and empower.

The Grandfather's Advice That Sparked a Revolution

Ritesh's journey began with a pivotal moment. While pursuing Chartered Accountancy, his grandfather asked him a life-altering question:”Do you want to become a CA, or do you want to give work to CAs? This single question awakened a fire within him—to become a creator of opportunities, not just a follower of convention. Today, Ritesh not only leads a thriving textile empire but also employs Chartered Accountants—realising the very dream that once seemed far-fetched.

https://kesariatextile.com