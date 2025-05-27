Riva Razdan Unveils Her Latest Novel - Death of a Gentleman

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Mumbai-based author and screenwriter Riva Razdan returns with her most ambitious work yet - Death of a Gentleman, a psychological thriller set against the glittering but cutthroat backdrop of Mumbai's high society.

With Death of a Gentleman, she expands her storytelling prowess into the realm of psychological suspense. Razdan, known for her romantic-feminist hits Arzu (2021) and The Naani Diaries (2023), takes a thrilling detour from her signature style with this dark and stylish murder mystery. Her previous works are celebrated for their warmth, wit, and empowering narratives.

In Death of a Gentleman, readers meet Yuvraaj Khanna, a tech entrepreneur poised to take over India's startup scene. With a billion-dollar valuation for his grocery delivery app and an engagement to the beautiful Sanjanaa Gandhi from Malabar Hill, Yuvraaj seems to have it all until the sudden death of his estranged father throws his life into disarray.

As the investigation deepens, long-buried rivalries, betrayals, and ambition-driven secrets begin to surface. Set in a world where appearances are everything and power is currency, Death of a Gentleman is a gripping exploration of the lengths people will go to protect their status and themselves.

When asked what she would like her readers to take away from this book, Razdan says, "I'd hope that this novel helps them to find a way to get off the hedonistic treadmill that makes one feel like they have to keep up with whoever you last saw on Instagram 'living their best lives'. The way to do it is to build a fortress of your own values and a circle of people you trust to protect you as you build a life you love." With razor-sharp prose, unexpected twists, and an unflinching look at India's modern-day aristocracy, Razdan's latest promises to keep readers riveted till the final page.

Death of a Gentleman

Paperback | 360 pages | Released 26 May 2025

Available on Amazon

