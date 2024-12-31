Rivaz Threads & Co: Year-End Sale on Authentic Chikankari Kurtis, Coord Sets, Suits, and More

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 31: It is an immense pleasure to announce that RivazThreads, a brand deeply rooted in the tradition of Lucknowi Chikankari, is thrilled to announce its much-awaited Year-End Sale.

Ladies, and Ladies! This is not just an ordinary SALE - it shall be your opportunity to dress yourself up with original & exclusive Chikankari outfits at such affordable prices. Yes, you heard it right! The prices are slashed up to 30-40% with an additional free gift of Rs500 on every purchase, which you definitely can't afford to miss.

The sale also offers free delivery on its products across the country as well as easy return and exchange policies for our beautiful ladies.

Bringing Lucknowi Elegance to Your Wardrobe

* Fine and exclusive hand-embroidery that truly captures the traditional roots of the Lucknowi chikankari work.

* Gorgeous and unique varieties suitable for casual dinners, work, parties, and celebrations

* High-quality fabrics offer you comfort as well as elegance to bring out your personality.

Chikankari is truly a magical art, and the beauty of its embroidery reflects its timeless appeal. At RivazThreads, we define elegance for women as the ability to look beautiful and feel confident without compromising the comfort of the clothes. All our Chikankari outfits are hand-embroidered with care to make sure you wear the best of the quality.

From a stylish Chikankari kurtis for a wedding party to a simple dress, Chikankari Coord Set or Chikankari Tops for a casual outing with friends we have it all for you.

RivazThreads was established by three inspiring ladies who wanted to dedicate their hard work and time to this unique craft and preserve it for future generations. Hailing from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, Chikankari is an art of embroidery that has been famous for centuries due to the delicate designs it embellishes on its fabric.

At RivazThreads, we have given a new meaning to this craft, where tradition and modernity go hand in hand and are perfect for any occasion.

Our clothes are made of soft fabrics to ensure maximum comfort and the fine embroidery gives just that classy touch. When you wear RivazThreads, you're not just wearing a fabric; you're embracing a piece of Lucknow's rich cultural heritage.

A Reason Why You Can't Afford to Miss This Sale

* Massive discounts: Get flat 40% off Premium Ready to-wear Chikankari Ethnic wear.

* Gift: You get a Free Rs500 gift with each purchase.

* Convenience: Delivery at your doorstep and easy returns are available all across India.

We are fully aware of your love for Chikankari and we are here to make your shopping experience even better through our Year-End sale. This is your chance to get your wardrobe a new range of premium Chikankari outfits without breaking your banks.

It is always a pleasure when our customers can shop with ease. We provide free delivery for all our products within India so you can order online and we will deliver them to you at your doorstep. But in case you are not fully satisfied with the product you have purchased from us, you can return or exchange it without any fuss.

But here's the catch - our collections are limited and can get out of stock soon. Do not delay and let the opportunity miss out of your hands. This sale is the perfect chance to invest in our graceful outfits.

Shop Now and Wear the Art of Chikankari!

* Support Hand-weavers: When you buy our product, you are supporting the future of Chikankari artisans and their skills.

* Gorgeous Embroidery: Limited collections make you stand out and be the limelight of every occasion you attend.

* Limited Sale: Ideal for giving as gifts or even for pampering yourself.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit www.rivazthreadsandco.com to know more about our available range of products. Whether you are on the hunt to shop for yourself, or for your dearest friend, family member, or a loved one, you're bound to find something worthy.

The Year-End Sale on Chikankari Kurtis, Chikankari Coord Sets, Chikankari Tops etc is currently ongoing, so grab the chance to avail of the deal before it ends. Don't lose this opportunity to own a piece for yourself and also give it as a gift to your loved ones.

Come and shop, let every moment in your life be a Chikankari moment.

Tick, Tick, Tick, the time is limited. Don't wait - these exquisitely crafted beauties are selling fast!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor