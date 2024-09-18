Riyo Advertising Expands to Chennai, Strengthening its Pan-India Reach and Service Offering

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Riyo Advertising, a leading newspaper advertising and digital marketing agency with offices in Mumbai and Bangalore, announces the opening of its new branch in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The branch will officially open on 2nd October, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, marking a significant milestone in the company's two-decade journey in the advertising industry.

The new Chennai office expands Riyo's presence across India, enabling the agency to offer enhanced newspaper advertising, digital marketing and press release distribution services to a broader client base, with a special focus on regional language advertising.

Narendra Bhanushali, Chief Executive Officer of Riyo Advertising, emphasized the agency's dedication to meeting the changing needs of its clients. "Our goal has always been to serve our clients with dedication and excellence. The new branch in Chennai not only allows us to extend that commitment but also enables us to offer our expertise in newspaper advertising, digital marketing, and press release distribution to a wider audience in South India," he stated.

"We are also excited to support local businesses in Chennai by providing tailored advertising solutions that help them grow and thrive."

Founded in 2004, Riyo Advertising agency has established itself as a leader in newspaper advertising, offering services across sectors such as BFSI, real estate, recruitment, statutory legal notices, and business advertising. With a vast network of over 200 newspapers in English and regional languages, Riyo ensures that clients can reach diverse audiences across both urban and rural India.

Rajesh Bhanushali, Deputy Manager of Riyo Advertising, spoke on the strategic importance of the expansion. "With Chennai's growing importance as a business hub in South India, this new branch enhances our ability to deliver personalized services across newspaper advertising and digital marketing. It strengthens our ability to serve clients in emerging and established markets, particularly in industries such as real estate, education, and technology."

In addition to its core offerings, Riyo Advertising provides comprehensive Press Release Distribution services to help brands boost visibility. These services enable businesses to circulate their press releases to online publications, newswires, and key media outlets. Yogita Ghogare, Head of Riyo's Digital Team, will oversee the press release distribution services nationwide, ensuring that clients achieve enhanced brand promotion across digital platforms.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Riyo Advertising has actively reduced paper waste by promoting digital marketing solutions and reducing its environmental impact. Shaukat Ali Shaikh, General Manager of Riyo Advertising, highlighted the significance of these eco-friendly practices: "Sustainability has always been a priority for us. As we expand, we remain dedicated to adopting practices that benefit both our clients and the environment. By promoting digital-first advertising strategies, we're not only driving innovation but also reducing paper usage in line with global sustainability goals."

Riyo Advertising is also known for its expertise in regional language advertising, helping brands communicate effectively with audiences in Tamil, Kannada, and other regional languages, ensuring maximum impact for businesses targeting both urban and rural markets.

Looking ahead, Riyo Advertising agency has ambitious plans for further expansion across India. "We are continuously exploring new ways to integrate cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven ad targeting and programmatic buying, to offer our clients next-generation advertising solutions," said Narendra Bhanushali. "As we open the Chennai branch, we're excited to further strengthen our pan-India presence and contribute to the growth of the advertising industry nationwide."

With a clear vision for the future, Riyo Advertising plans to continue expanding its footprint, driven by a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction. The company has been recognized with multiple industry awards for its leadership and excellence in the advertising field, and it remains focused on providing unparalleled service to its clients.

