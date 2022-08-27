RLG Announces Awareness and Collection Drive in Delhi Under Flagship Clean to GreenTM (C2G) Campaign

New Delhi, August 27: RLG Systems India, a subsidiary of Munich-headquartered Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) – a leading global service provider of comprehensive reverse logistics solutions, has announced the company’s awareness and collection strategy for FY22-23 by introducing Awareness and Collection Drive programme under its flagship campaign, Clean to GreenTM (C2G).

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India, our main objective is to reach out to a diverse audience, including educational institutions, corporations, bulk consumers, retailers, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), dealers, and informal sector, spreading the word about the Dos, Don’ts and hazards associated with E-Waste. This campaign shall be spreading awareness to the end users with the objective of ‘Safe Ewaste Collection and Disposal’.

Electronic waste (e-waste) typically includes discarded servers, computer monitors, motherboards, printers, mobile phones and chargers, compact discs, headphones, television sets, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, etcetera. India is currently the third largest producer of e-waste in the world. To dispose of E-Waste safely with C2G, you can reach out to us on 1800 203 1460.

Talking about the company’s latest awareness and collection strategy for FY22-23, Ms. Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG Systems India, mentioned, “As a company, we have been continuously working towards our goals of establishing a formal e-waste management infrastructure in the country. With this latest e-waste awareness program, we are looking at encompassing the entire country by accelerating the pace of spreading awareness about the importance of adopting proper e-waste disposal and recycling methods.”

The manufacturers/brands associated with RLG India are Microsoft, LG, HP, Lenovo, Motorola, Fujitsu, Brother, Siemens, Haier, Epson, IFB, Vivo, Oppo, Videojet, Veira, SMT, Bartech, Videotex, Vizin, Solvier, Infinix, Citi Trading, Techno, Itel and Oraimo and the campaign would actively work with them in promoting safe disposal of e-waste.

Organizations, areas, venues and stakeholders that would be touched in Delhi under the Clean to GreenTM on Wheels Campaign include various educational institutions, government schools, residential complexes, and corporate offices across the Delhi region.

