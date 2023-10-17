RMZ Foundation acquires Garden of Un-Earthly Delights by Indian Artist Suhasini Kejriwal, selected for Frieze Sculpture 2023 in London

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 17: RMZ Foundation celebrates Suhasini Kejriwal a remarkable artist on a global platform. In its commitment to nurturing artistic talent in India and democratizing art for the public, the Foundation remains dedicated to blending art seamlessly into the fabric of society, enhancing its value, and fostering appreciation for artistic expression in public spaces.

In partnership with Nature Morte, RMZ Foundation announces its support of acclaimed Indian artist Suhasini Kejriwal, who was selected for the prestigious public art exhibition Frieze Sculpture in 2023. Her inspiring series, 'Garden of Un-Earthly Delights,' comprising intricately painted bronze sculptures, is presented at Frieze Sculpture Park in Regent's Park, London, from September 20th to October 29th, 2023. Kejriwal's rigorous practice spans painting and sculpture, and figuration and abstraction, investigating the unruliness of urban, jungle, and desert environments and the unusual juxtapositions and hybridities that mark everyday visual culture in India today. Episodically, Kejriwal has returned to the study of natural forms and the creatures that dwell amidst them, with earlier presentations of anthropomorphic totems related to her new works in London and at the Anokhi Museum in Jaipur. RMZ Foundation is proud to add this sculpture from the inspiring and timely series to the Foundation's collection.

Frieze Sculpture, the renowned free public art exhibition, coincides with the art fairs Frieze London and Frieze Masters, taking place from October 11th to 15th, 2023. This year, Frieze Sculpture is led by independent curator and writer Fatos Ustek, and features 21 leading international artists, with their works thoughtfully placed throughout the historic English Gardens of The Regent's Park.

RMZ Foundation has consistently taken the lead in curating and commissioning some of the largest installations in India including sculptures, murals, and paintings. Under the leadership of Anu Menda, Founder and Managing Trustee of the RMZ Foundation, the organization embarked on a mission to democratize art by creating a broader audience for emerging artists, with a focus on promoting the artistic creations of artists.

The Foundation's dedication to empowering women in the arts is evident through their inclusion in its carefully curated collection. These include artists such as Shilpa Gupta, Shaikha Al Mazrou, Mouna Rebeiz, Manisha Parekh, Vibha Galhotra, Diane Maclean, Cui Je, Jayasri Burman, Lalitha Shankar, Shanthamani M, and others. Their work reminds us that art has the power to connect us to our roots and shared humanity.

The Foundation's commitment to the arts spotlights the contributions of over 55 commissioned art installations by iconic, globally recognized artists within its portfolio, including Elias Sime, Oliver Beer, Patrick Goddard, Erwin Wurm, Manolo Valdes, Julian Opie, Subodh Gupta, Valay Shende, Ravinder Reddy, Dhruva Mistry, Jayasri Burman, and Thukral and Tagra. These are placed across RMZ's flagship properties in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, making the works accessible to a wider audience.

Anu Menda, Founder and Managing Trustee of RMZ Foundation, expressed her perspective on this collaboration, "Art plays a crucial role in preserving our cultural identity that shapes the artistic landscape of our subcontinent in a rapidly evolving modern world. This partnership is a significant step towards democratizing art and empowering women artists. Suhasini Kejriwal's 'Garden of Un-earthly Delights' is a testament to the boundless creativity of artists, seamlessly blending the familiar with the extraordinary. We invite every art enthusiast, connoisseur, or observer to explore the limitless possibilities of the relationship between nature and humanity."

On her creative process, Artist Suhasini Kejriwal shared her thoughts, "The support from RMZ Foundation and this opportunity to showcase my work at a platform such as Frieze Sculpture enables a wider reach for my work. I aim to bridge the chasm between the harshness of reality and the realm of the imaginary - blending the everyday and the fantastic. Nature and the human form are never merely subjects of science or fine art; they are integral components that make up the tapestry of our society.''

Aparajita Jain, Director, Nature Morte added, "We are thrilled that the RMZ Foundation is acquiring Suhasini Kejriwal's iconic work, Garden of Un-Earthly Delights into its collection. RMZ Foundation is an emerging light in arts philanthropy with an ever-growing and impressive collection of important works by female artists. We are glad to be working in partnership with them to democratize art for the larger Indian audiences."

About RMZ Foundation:

RMZF is a non-governmental organization that has, since its founding in 2015 been committed to fulfilling an enduring mission: to empower society, democratise art and support all communities with innovation, positive change, and sustainable solutions to social and economic challenges. Thereby shaping a resilient tomorrow. RMZF has established several initiatives that prioritize Art, Sustainability, and Technology, thereby providing holistic solutions to societal problems. Aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the Foundation actively pursues sustainability initiatives like affordable housing for marginalized communities, clean energy and water conservation, regenerative architecture, and responsible sourcing and resourcing - all while being conscious of the carbon footprint left behind. RMZF is, and always will be committed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, with an aim to develop the country's largest carbon-neutral real asset portfolio.

RMZ Foundation's art initiative focuses on promoting cultural expression and community building through the visual arts, while exploring the nexus between art and what it means to be human. By providing a platform for artists to showcase their work and engage with audiences, the Foundation fosters a unique and enriching experience for art enthusiasts in the communities it serves. By heralding and accepting art as an incubator for creativity and cultural reshaping, the Foundation endeavours to contribute to, and safeguard the wellbeing of all people, prioritizing sustainability in all its processes. Through this art initiative, it aims to broaden the horizons of visual arts and create a positive ripple in the communities it collaborates with.

About Suhasini Kejriwal

Suhasini Kejriwal, an artist based in Kolkata, holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from New York's Parsons School of Design and a Master of Fine Arts degree from London's Goldsmiths College. Her art seamlessly and deftly blends painting, drawing, photography, and collage, creating kaleidoscopic and psychedelic compositions suffused with intricate details and multiple perspectives. Kejriwal's meticulous craftsmanship extends to exploring various materials, resulting in visually striking and conceptually profound work. Kejriwal's oeuvre draws inspiration from luminaries such as Hieronymus Bosch and Henry Rousseau. They transport viewers beyond the confines of reality, into an enchanting, borderless dreamscape where all things are possible. It's an artistic journey that pulsates with an enduring fascination for the natural world and the human form, recalling iconic works that bridge chasms between the ordinary and fantastical.

She has showcased her art in solo exhibitions at renowned venues including Gallery SKE in Bangalore, Nature Morte in New Delhi, and Galerie Christian Hosp in Berlin, among others, and has also participated in numerous global group exhibitions. Beyond her art, Kejriwal has contributed to fostering artist-community dialogues through her fellowship with Hamdasti and her role as a visiting fellow at Harvard University's South Asia Institute in 2020.

