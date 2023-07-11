Roadies Rostel opens its first theme-based experiential resort in Ahmedabad with Sonu Sood

L- R – Mr Sachin Puntambekar, Business Head, Consumer Products, Viacom18, Mr. Aditya Kushwaha, Chairman and Founder, Roostels India, Sonu Sood, Mr. Amit Shah, Managing Director Roadies Rostsael Leisure ARC (Franchise Owner), Ankit Gupta, Founder and Director of Business Development, Roostels India

The brand plans to launch similar adventure-theme resorts in Bengaluru, Shimla and other popular holiday destinations.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 11: Roostels India, in collaboration with Viacom18 Consumer Products, opens one of its kind experiential holiday staycation in India. Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad in partnership with Leisure ARC, is the first franchisee under the ‘Roadies Rostel brand’. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it plans to expand its footprint in at least 15 more locations across the country.

Through Roadies Rostel in partnership with Leisure Arc, guests can look forward to an immersive experience and unmatched hospitality. They can also participate in various sports and leisure activities. The Ahmedabad resort also has 17 Roadies-themed rooms that have been specially designed, keeping the needs of today’s travellers in mind.

The launch event in Ahmedabad was attended by Sonu Sood, who is a popular Indian actor, film producer, humanitarian, and philanthropist, along with Roadies – KarmyaKaand Insiders Abhimanyu Raghav and Shreya Kalra, Ex-Roadies – Nandini and Sapna Malik and Colors Gujarati artists- ArmanKotak aka AkashPandya from RashiRikshawwali and SwaraSoni aka Vaishaki Shah from Moti Baa Ni NaniVahu Commenting on the launch, Mr Amit Shah, Managing Director of Leisure ARC, said, “We are delighted to be a franchise partner of Roadies Rostel. Our property has been specially designed to cater to the needs of adventure enthusiasts, and guests can expect comfortable accommodations with modern amenities, delicious local cuisine, and a vibrant community of like-minded travellers and explorers. Roadies Rostel Leisure ARC offers a unique experience and will be a popular weekend destination for people of Ahmedabad and attract backpackers from across the country.”

SachinPuntambekar, Business Head, Consumer Products, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad. This is a significant first step in the journey of Roadies Rostel, and we look forward to redefining the boundaries of hospitality and bringing the spirit of Roadies to the realm of travel and backpacking.”

Ankit Gupta, Founder and Director of Business Development Roostels India, said, “We are pleased to embark on this strategic partnership with Viacom18 Consumer Products and launch Roadies Rostel. Indian travellers are looking for resorts that offer adventure, experience, luxury, and quality of life. Through this brand, we are looking to capture a diverse traveller’s base. We stay committed to our plans to expand operations in the country and will continue to bring distinctive services to tourists visiting India’s popular destinations”.

Roadies Rostel is one of its kind experiential holiday brand in the country and allows guests to live the Roadies experience and connect with like-minded people. The franchisee properties will have several adrenaline-pumping challenges that are inspired by the iconic Roadies show. Through its consistent efforts and widespread marketing, the company has plans for exponential growth with this property.

After the star-studded launch in Ahmedabad, Roadies Rostel is eyeing opening similar staycations in Bengaluru, Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Goa.

About Roadies Rostel

Roadies Rostel is an experiential theme-based holiday brand that marks the coming together of Rostel India Private Limited and the band Roadies. Through its distinguished positioning, Roadies Rostel is ushering in an era of theme-based holiday resorts across the country and seeks to offer a world-class adventure-filled holiday experience.

About Viacom18 Consumer Products

Viacom18 Consumer Products is a significant player in an evolving licensing and merchandising business with a diverse portfolio. By creating exciting and engaging products and now further expanding in the experiential space, we aim to bring alive our brands and characters to our fans. Through various associations, Viacom18 has cut beyond the conventional L&M categories, providing a slice of its brands to consumers. Our mission is to create a unique brand experience across ages by bringing Viacom18’s most favoured brands like MTV, Roadies, South Park, COLORS, Nickelodeon, in addition to a growing portfolio of acquired third-party brands such as Peppa Pig, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, PJ Masks and Ben and Holly – to name a few, to life through innovative and exciting merchandise. At Viacom18 Consumer Products, we aim to continuously create enchanting products to reach out to infants, kids, tweens, teens and young adults by being a part of their everyday lives.

For more info: https://www.roadiesrostel.com/leisure-x-arc-ahmedabad/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor