Robotics the future of Joint Replacement

"Robotics offers hope to patients who are avoiding knee replacement due to their fear of pain. Robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery provides a painless and fast recovery," said Dr Santosh Shetty, a robotic joint replacement surgeon.

One of Mumbai's Best Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr Santosh Shetty is revolutionizing the field of joint replacement surgery with the use of not one, not two, but three advanced robots to offer unparalleled precision and accuracy to his patients. As the only surgeon in the city to have 3 advanced robots to employ this state-of-the-art technology, Dr Santosh Shetty is leading the way in the treatment of joint pain and ensuring optimal results for his patients. With a commitment to delivering the best possible care, Dr Shetty is proud to offer this innovative approach to joint replacement surgery across Mumbai and looks forward to helping more patients achieve a pain-free, active lifestyle.

Dr Shetty has been a pioneer in introducing safest technology over the years & has received multiple awards for his contributions in the field of management of Arthritis & Joint pain including "Safe Practice Award" in 2022.

Over the years he has been successfully treating patients by offering the most advanced technology like computer assisted surgery and since last year has been offering robotics to his patients with introduction of Suburban Mumbai's First Fully Active Automatic Robotic Arm Technology in CritiCare Asia Hospital Andheri East. He has now introduced a second advanced robot in his practice at Criticare Asia Group of Hospitals Malad Mumbai. Dr Shetty is the founder of Robotic Knee Replacement Clinics across Mumbai, India with a vision to provide True Robotic Experience & Simplify Robotic Solutions for patients. He is one one of the few surgeons in India to offer Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery with Three Advanced Robots to patients looking for Submillimeter Accuracy, Precision & Zero Error.

He is also the World's First Surgeon to do a Robotic Cruciate Retaining (CR) Total Knee Replacement of Both Knee Joints in a single stage with Fully Active Third Generation Automatic Robotic Arm Technology using the specially coated Opulent Gold Implants with Minimally Invasive Muscle Sparing Subvastus Technique and Bone Preserving Technique.

Dr Shetty has received multiple awards for his contributions in the field of management of Arthritis & Joint pain and is also the recepient of prestigious "Maharashtra Gaurav Award" for his exemplary contribution in the field of Robotic Joint Replacement and also the recipient of the prestigious "Bharat Shri Gaurav Samman Award" from the hands of Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Over the last few years there has been many advancements in the field of joint replacement especially robotic joint replacement and to understand these better we asked a few questions to this World's Renowned Master Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon in regards to the latest technology

Is robotic surgery really better than conventional manual knee replacement surgery

Yes there are sufficient data to show when compared robotic knee replacement is better & has advantages in terms of better implant positioning, precise surgical bone cuts, least human intervention, faster recovery & least hospital stay. It's minimally invasive nature also causes lesser tissue trauma, less blood loss & faster recovery.

You are one of the early adapters of robotic knee replacement. What is the benefit of this to the patients ?

Few Benefits of Robotic Assisted Total Knee Replacement are

Advanced technology: It is the most advanced and latest cutting-edge technology

Precision: The accuracy and precision achieved through the use of robotics leads to better outcomes and faster recovery.

Personalized fit: The robot creates a custom-fit replacement based on each patient's unique anatomy.

Reduced pain: The reduction of pain and discomfort compared to traditional knee replacement methods is a boon to patients undergoing this surgery.

Faster recovery: The recovery time is faster and the mobility is improved compared to traditional knee replacement methods.

Minimally invasive: The minimally invasive nature of the procedure results in less scarring and a quicker recovery.

Long-lasting results: The durability and longevity of the replacement can last for many years with proper care.

Better functionality: Improved functionality and range of motion is achieved with a robotic knee replacement compared to traditional methods.

Minimal complications: Accuracy with robotic technology results in lower risk of complications and revision surgeries compared to traditional knee replacement methods.

Patient-specific: The ability to tailor the procedure to the specific needs and goals of each patient results in best possible outcome.

5 keys things one should know about Robotic Joint Replacement.

1)Robotic knee replacement surgery is performed by a skilled surgeon, not a robot.

2)Most patients who are candidates for a knee replacement are candidates for robotic surgery too.

3)Recovery is faster than traditional joint replacement.

4)Robotic knee replacements leads to a faster recovery and longer-lasting, more comfortable fit.

5)Experience of the surgeon matters when it comes to selecting a robotic knee replacement surgeon.

What is the key factor to a successful robotic joint replacement surgery.

Skills and experience of a surgeon and availability of the latest advanced third generation robotic technology at the center play a key role while the overall aseptic precautions taken by the team and the center to reduce the risk of infection and readmissions forms the pillar of a successful joint replacement surgery.

What is your experience with the Robotic Technology

It is a revolutionary technology & a boon to all patients of all age, even those with high risk & of age more than 90 yrs. Robotic Replacement can be life saving too as it reduces the risk of fat embolism and is the safest available technology. Patients who have undergone Robotic Replacement have expressed that it is has been a life changing experience.

What is the Robotic Knee Replacement recovery process / time at your centre

Short duration of surgical time less than a hour, physio sessions and walking within few hours of surgery, staircase climbing on day 2 early discharge within 48 hours, return to full normal activity including driving in 6 weeks.

