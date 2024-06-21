Robust Performance by Kaushalya Logistics in H2, EBITDA up by 80 per cent

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], June 21: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (KLL, NSE Emerge Code: KLL), a prominent player in the logistics industry that was listed on NSE Emerge in January this year, announces its Audited H2 and FY24 Financial Results, highlighting a significant 80 per cent increase in EBITDA in H2 of FY24 compared to H2 of FY23.

In FY23, the company recorded Total Income of Rs 63,216.41 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 1,387.57 Lakhs, and Profit After Tax of Rs 707.02 Lakhs. In FY24, Kaushalya Logistics Limited reported Total Revenues of Rs 1,47,832.91 Lakhs, marking a remarkable 133.85 per cent year-over-year increase. The company's EBITDA for the same period stood at Rs 1,951.73 Lakhs, reflecting a 40.66 per cent year-over-year growth. Profit Before Tax reached Rs 1,224.84 Lakhs, up by 30.82 per cent, while Net Profit was Rs 910.29 Lakhs, a 28.75 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

In H2 FY24, KLL achieved Total Revenues of Rs 59,441.25 Lakhs, an 11.52 per cent increase year-over-year, with EBITDA at Rs 1,130.07 Lakhs, up by 80.70 per cent. Profit Before Tax for this period was Rs 732.73 Lakhs, marking a significant 109.52 per cent increase, and Net Profit was Rs 479.48 Lakhs, an impressive 121.07 per cent rise.

Earlier, Kaushalya Logistics Limited had announced the extension of its Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) operations in Central India with Dalmia Bharat and JK Cement. This expansion adds to the approximately 70 depots that KLL currently manages.

"Our company's remarkable financial performance, strategic expansion, and diversified operations in logistics and e-commerce have enabled us to achieve 100 per centprofitability. This strategic expansion aligns with KLL's commitment to enhancing its service capabilities and underscores our dedication to meeting the growing demand for logistics solutions in Central India," says Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics Limited.

Established in 2007, the company is a diversified logistics, e-commerce, and commercial real estate conglomerate. Operating in over 70 locations across 17 states, KLL serves Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited and is the top-rated seller on a significant e-commerce platform. The company also owns and rents commercial properties leased to leading retail tenants. Specializing in integrated logistics and C&F services, Kaushalya Logistics aims to further expand into other sub-segments of logistics and other verticals.

