Rocking Deals and Oriana Power Limited Announce Strategic Partnership to Promote Sustainable Energy Solutions

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: Rockingdeals Circular Economy, (NSE Code - ROCKINGDCE), one of the prominent forces in the B2B and B2C re-commerce sector, specializes in facilitating bulk trading of excess and open-box inventory, alongside offering refurbished products, has announced a strategic partnership with Oriana Power to bolster the distribution and marketing of solar kits across various regions.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, leveraging Rockingdeals' extensive network of warehouses and established marketing channels to optimize the availability and visibility of Oriana's high-quality solar solutions.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the both the parties is valid for the period of one year from the effective date.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Purpose and Scope: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rocking Deals and Oriana Power Limited lays the foundation for future binding agreements concerning the utilization of physical space at Rocking Deals stores for promoting Oriana's solar products. This collaboration aims to foster an environment conducive to effective and efficient cooperation, bolstering marketing efforts and enhancing sales initiatives. Both parties are committed to clear objectives and mutual collaboration to promote and sell solar solutions.

2. Warehouse Placement: Oriana Power Limited's range of solar kits will be placed within Rocking Deals' widespread network of warehouses. This strategic move ensures efficient storage and swift distribution, enhancing accessibility for consumers across different regions.

3. Marketing Synergy: By leveraging Rocking Deals' robust marketing channels, Oriana Power Limited aims to amplify its outreach and connect with a broader consumer base. This synergy will play a pivotal role in raising awareness about sustainable energy solutions and promoting their adoption among diverse demographics.

4. Supply Chain Efficiency: The partnership is set to streamline logistics processes, resulting in reduced delivery times and improved customer accessibility to Oriana's innovative solar products. This initiative underscores both companies' commitment to enhancing the customer experience through seamless service and product availability.

5. Diversification of Product Offerings: Adding solar kits to the product lineup introduces an innovative and sustainable solution, attracting environmentally conscious customers and expanding the store's offerings. The presence of Oriana Power Limited's solar kits can attract new customers interested in renewable energy solutions, thereby increasing overall foot traffic to the store.

6. Enhanced Brand Image: Partnering with a renewable energy company demonstrates Rocking Deals' commitment to sustainability and green energy, enhancing the store's brand image and appealing to eco-friendly consumers. The collaboration can generate positive PR, showcasing Rocking Deals as a forward-thinking and environmentally responsible retailer.

7. Revenue-Sharing Model Rocking Deals will benefit from a revenue-sharing model, earning a percentage of sales commission from both central and state levels. Binding deals with other products or offering exclusive deals can drive higher sales volumes and increase overall revenue.

This partnership marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy solutions and enhancing customer access to innovative solar products. Both Rocking Deals and Oriana Power Limited are excited about the potential of this collaboration to create a greener and more sustainable future.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Yuvraj Aman Singh, Managing Director and Founder of Rockingdeals Circular Economy said, "We are thrilled to partner with Oriana Power Limited to bring innovative and sustainable energy solutions to our customers. This collaboration not only aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility but also enhances our product offerings and customer experience. We look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our consumers and promotes the adoption of green energy.

This partnership marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy solutions and enhancing customer access to innovative solar products. Both Rocking Deals and Oriana Power Limited are excited about the potential of this collaboration to create a greener and more sustainable future.

Furthermore, the revenue diversification achieved through enhanced product offerings not only boosts the company's revenue growth but also strengthens its market position and brand visibility."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor