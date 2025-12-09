Rockwell Automation Asia Pacific Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

PRNewswire

Singapore, December 9: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® across Asia and the Pacific in 2025. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Rockwell Automation. This year, 80% of Rockwell Automation's employees said it's a great place to work.

This certification covers Australia, New Zealand, the Chinese Mainland, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

"This certification only recognizes organizations that have intentionally built environments where people feel trusted and supported to do their best work. Over three decades of research, and millions of employee voices collected in our data, have shown that when that trust is strong, businesses grow in ways that lift people, communities, and entire economies," said Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ.

"This recognition across Asia Pacific is a proud moment for Rockwell Automation. It reflects our commitment to a culture of trust, inclusion, and innovation. Our culture continues to empower our people and create meaningful impact for our customers, partners, and other stakeholders," said Scott Wooldridge, President, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most comprehensive measure of the employee experience in Asia and is based on Great Place To Work's proprietary Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor