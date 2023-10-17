Rodic Consultants Takes the Lead in Promoting Well-being and Eco-Consciousness Through Employee Cycling Event

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 17: The dedicated team of professionals at Rodic Consultants Private Limited embarked on a cycling excursion to embrace the invigorating aura of a crisp autumn morning. This meticulous event, orchestrated by Rodic Consultants, reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to fostering employee well-being, health, and the preservation of our natural environment.

Rodic's cycling enthusiasts, who displayed exceptional dedication by participating in this event commencing their cycling expedition at the break of dawn, from the epicenter of our city, the Rodic's headquarters. The collective effort spanned a 20-kilometer route, allowing participants to relish the serene morning hours and the enchanting beauty of the autumn season.

Rodic places paramount importance on the role of sports in elevating team efficiency and team engagement with a belief that sporting activities contribute significantly to fostering a more proactive, energetic, and participatory work environment. The cycling event represents just one facet of our multifaceted approach to cultivating a motivated and health-conscious workforce.

Aligned with its unwavering commitment to health and sustainability, Rodic consistently organizes a diverse range of sports and team-building events, each designed to contribute to the advocacy of eco-friendly practices and green initiatives. In an era where environmental awareness has become a paramount concern, these endeavors serve as a shining example of corporate responsibility.

Rodic, as an organization, is profoundly dedicated to championing the principles of health and sustainability, not only within our workspace but also in the broader community. The cycling event that unfolded served as a resounding testament to its enduring dedication to these noble ideals.

