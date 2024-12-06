Rohit Khari: An Exemplary Leader Honored at the Prestigious Prerna-2 Event

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: Rohit Khari, the visionary Founder and CMD of Ekakshar Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., was recently honored at the prestigious "Prerna-2" awards ceremony held on October 19, 2024, at Arya Auditorium, New Delhi. This grand event, organized by Celebocasting in collaboration with Ehsaas Charitable Trust and DCT Model Management, celebrated real heroes who have made significant contributions to society with their courage, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

The event was graced by an array of eminent personalities, including senior officials from the Delhi Government such as the Special Commissioner (Industries), Secretary of the Delhi, Vidhan Sabha, Secretary of the Delhi Minority Commission, and prominent figures from the Delhi OBC and Public Grievance Commissions. Their presence elevated the importance of the awards and underscored the recognition of individuals like R.K., who exemplify leadership and social responsibility.

Ekakshar Buildtech: Transforming Real Estate

Under the dynamic leadership of R.K., Ekakshar Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a trusted name in the real estate sector. The company has developed premium projects such as Bliss Valley, Dehradun (offering luxury plots, villas, and farmhouses) and Sri Shyam Aerocity, Khatu Shyam (premium plots). These projects reflect R.K.'s vision of delivering quality and innovation, while setting new standards in the real estate industry.

Ekakshar Buildtech is committed to offering clients world-class properties that combine aesthetics, sustainability, and functionality. The company's focus on quality and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted name in the real estate landscape.

Recognized for Excellence

At the Prerna-2 Awards, R.K. was felicitated for his outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and his unwavering dedication to societal betterment. Receiving awards from such esteemed dignitaries highlights his exceptional leadership and his company's commitment to innovation and trust in the industry. His recognition among other luminaries reflects his influential role in setting new benchmarks for excellence.

Driving Social Responsibility

R.K.'s impact extends beyond the corporate world. He is actively associated with Manav Kalyan Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the weaker sections of society. Through this association, he has been instrumental in initiatives aimed at providing education, healthcare, and financial assistance to underprivileged communities. His dedication to serving society embodies his belief that true success lies in uplifting others.

In addition, Ekakshar Buildtech actively supports Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on education for underprivileged children, environmental sustainability, and disaster relief efforts. At the event, R.K. reaffirmed his commitment to giving back to society and emphasized the importance of businesses contributing to the greater good. His leadership in aligning Ekakshar's business goals with societal impact sets an inspiring example for the industry.

Celebrating Leadership and Legacy

The presence of top dignitaries, government officials, and respected personalities at the Prerna-2 Awards further underscored the significance of this recognition. The event was a celebration of R.K.'s journey as a visionary leader who balances professional excellence with a deep sense of social responsibility.

As Ekakshar Buildtech continues its journey, it remains committed to building a legacy of trust, transparency, and innovation. With Rohit Khari at the helm, the company is poised to achieve new milestones in both the real estate sector and community impact.

To learn more about Ekakshar Buildtech's initiatives and projects, visit their official website https://ekaksharbuildtech.com or connect on social media.

