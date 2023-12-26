Rolloverstock is Redefining B2B Commerce with its New Exclusive Outlets

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 26: With the rise of omnichannel business models in recent years, the exclusive outlet model has emerged as a game-changer in the world of B2B e-commerce. Blending the digital and physical dimensions of commerce, these brick-and-mortar extensions have helped businesses fuse digital capabilities with in-person engagement. For manufacturers and retailers, the launch of exclusive outlets unlocks new potential to streamline the transaction process, facilitate product discovery, and nurture long-term relationships through meaningful interactions.

Rolloverstock, India's trusted B2B e-commerce marketplace, continues its ambitious retail expansion with the launch of new exclusive outlets in the key South Indian cities of Tirupati and Piler. This expansion builds on previous outlet launches in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, and Ananthapur as part of Rolloverstock's retail growth strategy across South India. These outlets provide a bridge between Rolloverstock's digital platform and physical storefronts. By bolstering the company's physical footprint in the region, the new outlets aim to deliver the convenience and selection of Rolloverstock's online marketplace alongside the interactive shopping experience of traditional brick-and-mortar establishments. The platform has innovated a hybrid commerce model that integrates the speed and breadth of its digital platform with an in-person shopping experience.

Founded with the vision to transform B2B commerce in India, Rolloverstock offers manufacturers end-to-end support across crucial business aspects like Branding, Marketing, Sales, and Business Expansion. The exclusive outlets extend Rolloverstock's suite of services by bridging the gap between the digital and physical realms. Retailers can explore an extensive range of products from diverse manufacturers in one convenient location. In contrast, manufacturers can showcase products, interact with potential customers, and gain first-hand insights into retailer needs.

As a tangible reflection of the value unlocked by this innovative model, Rolloverstock has witnessed enthusiastic participation from local retailers and traders across its exclusive outlets in South India. The upcoming launches in Tier-2 cities like Tirupati and Piler are indicative of the company's expansion strategy focused on underserved markets.

"Our exclusive outlets usher in a new era that fuses technological prowess with meaningful human connection. We are delighted by the resounding response received from local businesses and are committed to enabling more retailers to grow through our platform," said Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO at Rolloverstock.

The launch of these exclusive outlets marks an important milestone in Rolloverstock's vision to shape the future of B2B commerce in India. Leveraging the strengths of its e-commerce platform and the collaborative nature of physical outlets, Rolloverstock is pioneering an integrated approach focused on customer centricity. Local retailers and businesses looking to upgrade their offerings can now experience first-hand how Rolloverstock is redefining the business-to-business landscape.

For more information, please visit - http://www.rolloverstock.com/

