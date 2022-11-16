Roohani sisters released their new song "Dildar Sadke" through Zee Music Company

Delhi-based Sufi singers Dr Jagriti Luthra Prasanna (Founder and Director) and Dr Neeta Pandey Negi are known as Roohani Sisters, recently released their new song titled "Dildaar Sadke" on November 2, the occasion of Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan's 57th birthday, through Zee Music Company.

The song is receiving amazing response from the audience, fans as well as music connoisseurs worldwide. The song is making its mark through its picturesque location, story and the tone of the song which give a soulful and impressive touch to the song.

"Dildaar Sadke" has also been successful in influencing eminent artists of the Indian classical music fraternity. Renowned artists like Pt. Rajendra Prasanna (Shehnai and Flute Maestro), Ustad Aftab Ahmed Khan (Hindustani Classical Vocalist ), Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena Player), Pt. Ajay Prasanna (Indian Flute Player), Smt. Vineeta Jerath Grover (Co-founder and editor of Suburb Magazine), Smt. Charu Menon (Film maker, Actor and Artist Coordinator for SPIC MACAY ), and Smt. Neeta Aneja (Founder of Trend Literature Series) are among the many well-known and popular names in the music and entertainment industry who are praising the sisters and their song.

The lyrics of "Dildaar Sadak" are liked by everyone who is composed and written by Dr. Jagriti Luthra Prasanna. Whenever she composes and writes, she tries to ensure that all Sufi elements such as Ibadat, sincerity, remembrance and pure love are completely included in the song. Further, Jagriti says that in the coming time, more songs of Roohani Sisters which have been written by her will be revealed soon, all those songs will be released by the labels of various music companies.

This year they gave a spectacular performance at the World Sacred Sufi Music Festival in front of the Queen of Morocco and an audience of 10,000. From there also their song "Dildaar Sadke" is getting a lot of appreciation.

"Dildaar Sadke" is making a mark in the Indian music industry as well as being well received in countries like Morocco, so Roohani Sisters now decided to promote it in countries like Dubai, Canada and USA as well. It would not be wrong to say that like the Indian audience, the international market of music is also wholeheartedly accepting their music because their song "Dildaar Sadke" is receiving a lot of love from the international audience.

Their kind of Sufi music, which is considered to be a male dominated field, is slowly gaining popularity and reaching out to the masses through their YouTube channel, showreels, their own composed songs and sufiyana kalam. Empowering women and making them aware of their capabilities is their hidden motto behind entering this male dominated field of Qawwali. They believe in the power of love and determination. Every woman has a divine side to her and the Roohani Sisters are constantly working towards bringing that divinity to the world through their own style of music.

Roohani Sisters is ready to entering the Bollywood soon, through their new project and you will soon see their singing style in Bollywood industry as well.

Their recent performance at the 4th edition of Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival enthralled the audience, where they also promoted their song "Dildaar Sadke".

