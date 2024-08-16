Room to Read India Launches Sixth Edition of Its Annual Flagship Campaign #IndiaGetsReading

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 16: Room to Read India is proud to launch the sixth edition of its annual flagship campaign, #IndiaGetsReading. The campaign themed on "Make Room for Early Learning," began on August 15 and will culminate on September 8, International Literacy Day.

This year's campaign theme, "Make Room for Early Learning," highlights the vital role of early learning in building a strong foundation for community and economic growth. Research underscores the importance of nurturing children during their early learning years (ages 3-8), emphasizing that investments in early education are crucial for unlocking their full potential. According to The World Bank's latest publication, The State of Global Learning Poverty: 2022 Update, 70% of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries are unable to comprehend simple texts.

Room to Read's India Gets Reading campaign this time underlines the need to create enriching, language-rich environments through various learning initiatives in primary schools, Anganwadis, and community settings. Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that envisions a robust framework for early learning, emphasizing the importance of the first eight years of a child's life for their development, this campaign will put spotlight on how quality early learning experiences can significantly influence a child's future learning capacity.

Reinforcing the significance of the initiative, Poornima Garg, Country Director of Room to Read India, states, "Reading is a skill that must be intentionally nurtured. Young minds need to develop new connections, building on their existing language and cognitive abilities, to master the art of reading. Exposure to stories, conversations, and even the simplest scribbles is vital in this journey. This year, under the 'Make Room for Early Learning' theme, Room to Read, with the support of our partners, especially the government, is dedicated to uniting communities across the nation to create safe spaces where young learners can flourish and acquire the essential skills for lifelong success."

Among other high-impact activities, this year, Room to Read India will host Pledge Reading Time and the Read-a-thontwo activities that will engage audiences across its ten intervention states and beyond.

