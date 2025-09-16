Ropner Search and Lewis Sanders Complete Strategic Merger to Form Full Service Legal Recruitment Powerhouse

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, September 16: Ropner Search, a boutique legal search firm, and Lewis Sanders, a leading legal and compliance recruitment consultancy, have combined forces as part of the next step in their strategic journey. The merger will create a unified entity that will offer a full-service legal recruitment platform for private practice and in-house clients.

The firm, operating under the name Ropner Lewis Sanders, combines the deep sector expertise, market intelligence, and client-centric approach of both organisations. The businesses were established in Hong Kong and are still founder-led, with extensive networks and expertise in the Asia market. This strategic move positions the firm as one of the region's foremost legal recruitment consultancies, with a unique offering of both law firm and in-house roles.

Founded in 2016, Ropner Search has built a strong reputation for precision placements for both teams and individuals in private practice, with a focus on M&A, capital markets, banking & finance, dispute resolution and energy & infrastructure. Outside the legal sector, Ropner Search also has an excellent track record with select private capital, asset management and hedge fund clients. Lewis Sanders, established in 2006, has a well-established record as one of Hong Kong's leading legal recruitment consultancies, placing lawyers and professional support professionals at all levels at international law firms as well as global investment banks, financial institutions, regulators, MNCs, and Hong Kong-listed companies. Angus Ropner will assume the role of Managing Partner, while Lindsey Sanders will continue as Director and Emily Lewis as an Advisor.

"This merger is a step change in our operations and ideally positions us to take advantage of the rapidly growing market in Hong Kong and Asia as a whole" said Angus Ropner, Managing Partner of Ropner Lewis Sanders. "By joining forces, we are greatly amplifying our ability to serve clients and candidates with more agility, insight, and scale. The financial and professional services industries in Hong Kong are booming, particularly in capital markets, M&A and alternatives such as private equity and private credit, and that is creating a renewed demand for legal hiring at every level. By covering both in-house and private practice hiring solutions within one business, we can offer the most comprehensive support in the market."

Lindsey Sanders, Director at Ropner Lewis Sanders, added, "Our combined networks and complementary strengths will allow us to deliver even more strategic and tailored recruitment solutions. We are hugely excited to embark on this journey with Ropner Search and by the possibilities the combination creates for our firms and for our clients. Both firms have been founded in Hong Kong and have maintained long standing relationships with candidates and clients both in-house and in private practice. Our combined expertise, knowledge and relationships makes us one of the best-positioned firms in the market not just in Hong Kong but in the region."

The merger will see the integration of both teams into a single office at One Chinachem Central, with a unified leadership structure and enhanced service offerings. The business has already started trading and clients can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to trusted advisors as well as the benefit of expanded resources.

Ropner Lewis Sanders will continue to focus on high-quality placements from junior to partner level, while expanding its footprint in compliance, business support, and legal operations recruitment, as well as the asset management, private capital and hedge fund industries. The firm will also invest in technology and data-driven tools to enhance candidate sourcing and market analysis.

About Ropner Lewis Sanders

Headed by Angus Ropner, Ropner Lewis Sanders operates out of Hong Kong and undertakes local, regional, and international recruitment assignments primarily covering Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Singapore. Through its extensive network of contacts across Asia, combined with alliances with established legal recruitment consultancies in Australia and the UK, it is able to source quality candidates from multiple jurisdictions for in-house and private practice clients. For more information, please visit www.ropnerlewissanders.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor