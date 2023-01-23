Rotary-BPCL Free Medical Camps In Mumbai And Across India

Rotary Past Governor Dr. Bal Inamdar and Project Chair Dr. Neelam Navagare seen during the inauguration of Free Medical Camp in Mumbai.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Rotary Club of Mumbai West Coast and other Rotary Clubs in Western India organized Free Medical Camps through CSR Grant from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. 19 Rotary Medical camps are being held in 7 locations – Mumbai, Raipur, Surat, Ujjain, Rajkot, Pune and Gadchiroli.

Rotary Club of Mumbai West Coast organized a two-day camp in the city on Saturday, 21/01/2023 at Ghanashyamdas Saraf College, Malad, for youth and on Sunday 22/01/2023 at Datt Maternity and Surgical Home for general public. In these camps, Eye Checkup, Cardiac Checkup (ECG, Echocardiography), Cancer checkup of women for gynec cancers and men, ENT, Pathology, Surgery and Thalassemia. More than 400 people took advantage of these free medical camps. Inauguration was done at the hands of Past Governor Dr. Bal Inamdar. Dr. Neelam Navagare, Dr. Nilima Inamdar, doctors from Tata Cancer Hospital and other senior specialist and superspecialist doctors took part in these camps.

BPCL has sponsored these free medical camps through its CSR grant to celebrate “75 Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav” and Foundation Day of BPCL – 24th January. The camps are being organized over 5 days – 21st January to 24th January 2023 across India. Camps will address detection and management of health issues for needy people. These health problems are Cardiac, Cancer, NCD, Eye, ENT, providing free dentures, thalassemia, Sickle Cell anemia, Maternal and child health etc.

