Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Skyline channelised  an amount Of Rs 2 lakh through Rajyash Regius for the family of the home guard who died in Iscon flyover accident

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 19: Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Skyline celebrated Independence Day in a unique way by organising a car rally to spread the message about road safety as a part of the rotary ethos of service above self.

Pained by the rising incidents of car accidents due to overspeeding and breaking traffic rules, the rotary club of Ahmedabad Skyline, which is the largest club in District 3054, decided to do something to increase awareness about this.

Rotary Club has been organising the treasure hunt for its members on Independence Day, which has been actively participated by club members and their families.

But this year, president Rekha Kabra informed that club members wanted to add a cause to this event and decided to do something impactful hence a car rally to spread the awareness was planned to spread awareness with an objective to raise funds for the family of the deceased home guard, who has not got much financial support due to him being non-permanent.

Club secretary Rtn Saurabh Khandelwal informed that once the club members decided to dedicate this year’s task to the above objective, the idea was floated to the traffic police force, and it was immediately supported by the department, rotary club also got support from Rajyash group for a direct cash support of 2 lakh for the family of the deceased .

The treasure hunt was duly supported by other sponsors who made this entire event possible.

Over 60 cars participated in the rally, which started from TRP Mall Bhopal and, after covering Ymca road and Iscon Bridge, culminated at raj path club.

In the award function and in the presence of ACP Patel, police Vaghela sir, the cheque of 2 lahks was handed over to the parents of the home guard by Ms Janki from Rajyash group.

ACP of police applauded the effort of the rotary club skyline for this service above self-work and asked to continue the good work and extended support in future also.

