Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Supreme hosts Sairam Dave’s show to support a noble cause

The funds raised from the show will be used to build a brighter future for the children of Sanand's Telav village.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12: The Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Supreme organised a delightful musical comedy show featuring noted poet and humorist Sairam Dave, all in the spirit of supporting a noble cause. The event, organised on Sunday, garnered participation from numerous Rotarians and others.

Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Supreme President Rotarian Manish Mehta emphasised the charitable aspect of the show and lauded the participants for supporting a noble cause.

“Funds raised from this musical comedy show will be used to create a brighter future for underprivileged children of Telav village in Sanand. We raised around Rs. 15 lakhs by organising a similar event last year, which were used to support educational initiatives for deserving students,” he said.

With over 1,200 donors from Ahmedabad in attendance, the occasion also served as a platform to honour notable philanthropists, recognising their contributions to various causes. The event offered not only live entertainment but also a delightful array of culinary delights.

Among the distinguished guests were Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Supreme President Manish Mehta, Project Chair Rotarian Dilip Nair, Secretary Rotarian Purvish Patel, PR & Media Coordinator Rotarian Navnit Gulati, along with members of Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Supreme, and a large number of citizens.

