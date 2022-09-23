Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team

An organisation of business and professional leaders united worldwide, Rotary Club of Arth, Faridabad recently organised the installation ceremony of Mrs Pallavi Aggarwal and team who is currently serving as the President of Rotary Club of Arth. The installation took place at Hotel Park Plaza, Faridabad.

Other prominent team members who were installed at the club installation include Club Secretery (Seema Garg), Treasurer (Mohnish Behl) and Installation Chairman (Amit Garg, Balaji Jewellers). The Chief Guest of the event were Rotary Distt 3011 Governor, Ashok Kandoor and Alka Kandoor. The massive event also witnessed participation from renowned industry leaders and profound singer Afsana Khan who graced the event with her impeccable performance and live concert.

ROTARY is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide, who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

The event also marked 5th anniversary of famous apparel brand, Paramitas, founded by Pallavi Aggarwal. All the dignitaries presented during the event wore special dresses curated exclusively by Paramitas. While the ladies were seen wearing different colour combinations, men were wearing ties as part of the celebration. Singer Afsana Khan was also seen wearing colourful co-ord set designed by Paramitas that specialises in clothing and jewellery and has built a roster of celebrity clients.

Born in Yamuna Nagar, Pallavi Aggarwal is a celebrated fashion designer, an entreprenuer and a philanthropist. In additon to that, Pallavi also focuses on philanthropic endeavours and is the President of Rotary Club of Arth. Within the 2 and a half months of her term, she has undertaken major noble and ambitious projects.

Under her guidance, the Rotary Club of Arth has organised 4 Blood donation camps, a mammography camp, 2 food distribution drives and a tree plantation drive, under which palm trees were planted in sec-15 market and the Rotary roundabout in sec-9 market.

She and the Rotary Club of Arth took part in the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav enthusiastically and on the occasion of our 76th Independence Day they came out in full support of the theatre performance being put on by Juhi Babbar, Anup Soni and Kamya Punjabi.

Pallavi also took the empowering initiative of distributing bicycles to school girls, distributing sanitary pads to them and donating books to Qrura village library. Being a President of Rotary Club, Pallavi Aggarwal wishes to continue contributing to the society and has many social welfare initiatives planned out.

