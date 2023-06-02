Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula Announces Fundraiser for paediatric, and cardiac surgeries followed by musical night at Ravindra Natya Mandir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: The Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula is delighted to announce the successful completion of its fundraising project in support of paediatric heart and cardiac surgeries for underprivileged children. The event was followed by the musical night at Ravindra Natya Mandir Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The funds raised through this initiative will finance surgeries, post-operative care, and the acquisition of essential medical equipment. The amount raised in the fundraiser will be utilized for Paediatric heart surgery, Cataract surgery and vocational classes at Muktanand High School Chembur, Mumbai. By removing financial barriers, the Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula aim to ensure that no child is denied life-saving interventions based on their economic circumstances.

Commenting on the achievement, Prashant Gupta, President of Rotary Club Bombay Peninsula, CEO and Founder of Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, said, “We are immensely grateful for the tremendous support we received from our community. Together, we have made a profound impact on the lives of children requiring paediatric and cardiac surgeries. Through the collective efforts of dedicated club members, esteemed medical professionals, and the community’s overwhelming support, this initiative has made a significant difference in the lives of numerous children, giving them a chance at a healthy future.

The fundraising initiative has been instrumental in maximizing the impact of the Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts. By combining resources and expertise, they have provided lifesaving surgeries for children in need, reaching beyond what would have been possible individually. Rotarians Pankaj Vora and Ameet Dalal played pivotal roles in raising awareness and fostering partnerships for this noble cause.

Our efforts have created an invaluable platform for individuals and organizations to contribute towards life-saving surgeries, emphasized Rotarian Pankaj Vora.

Rotarian Ameet Dalal added, “This event showcases the power of collective action and compassion, enabling us to bring hope and healing to those in need”.

