Rotary Royals and Uprise Bikaner’s Celestial Fundraiser Featuring Sonu Sharma Sets the Bar High for Humanitarian Efforts

Dreams Realised on Sept 30th: Rotary Royals & Uprise Bikaner’s Phenomenal Fundraising Event with the Star Sonu Sharma.

New Delhi (India), October 2: In a celestial gathering that resonated with dreams and aspirations, the “Dream to Reality”, jointly hosted by Rotary Royals and Rotary Uprise Bikaner on September 30th, witnessed a transformative journey. The main luminary of the evening, none other than India’s most renowned motivational speaker, Sonu Sharma, took center stage, bringing his inspirational wisdom to propel dreams to reality.

As the maestro of motivation, Sonu Sharma amplified the cosmic waves of inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on every attendee. His insights, guidance, and motivational prowess served as a guiding star, sparking ambition and resilience in the hearts of those present.

The event, backed by BIKAJI as the virtuoso presenting partner and supported by a stellar ensemble, including Wealthonic Capital, Concept, Goma Devi Chamdiya Charitable Foundation And Bull Power Energy created a symphony of positive change in the cosmic community. However, the true celestial feat was the remarkable 7 Lakhs INR raised—a powerful force destined to fuel benevolent supernovas across charitable projects in the health and education sectors.

Galactic heroes such as Jeevan Raksha Hospital, Ramlal Surajdevi Ranka Charitable Trust, Pintu Rathi, Shree Ram Papad, Matra Kripa Hardware, Shri Manish Soni, Adhyaksh, Shri Medh Swarnkar Samaj, Bikaner, Rajaram Dharniya Automobiles, Arka Energy, RK Public School, Dr. Khushboo Suthar, DLM Architects, Monteo Karlo Bikaner, KundanDeep Solutions Pvt Ltd, Pura Vida, Kacchawa Events, Eva Classes, Go Green Carpets, AMO Advisor, Ram Studio, Bhoj Advertising Co, and Multiphase Digital added their unique brilliance to the cause.

Rotary Royals and Rotary Uprise Bikaner, as celestial emissaries of service and humanitarian efforts, continue to create cosmic waves of positive change. Aligned with the principles of Rotary International, both organizations actively engage in projects uplifting the cosmic community and resonating with the eternal rhythm of transformation.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor