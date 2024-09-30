ROX Hi-Tech Limited Becomes Founding Member of Indian Green Building Council

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, proudly announces its induction as a Founding Member of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Under the guidance of IGBC and with membership number IGBCFM240522, company joins an elite group of founding members who are at the forefront of promoting green building practices. As a founding member, company is empowered to utilize the IGBC Founding Membership Certificate and logo on official company materials such as letterheads, business cards, and product brochures. The IGBC logo represents trust and credibility, built over two decades of widespread green building services in India.

Company is looking forward to active participation in IGBC's key conferences and programs, with plans to continue advocating for sustainability and green practices. This collaboration with IGBC emphasizes company's ongoing dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship, further accelerating green building initiatives across the country.

Commenting on this IGBC, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "As Managing Director of ROX Hi-Tech Limited, I am proud to share that our induction as a Founding Member of the Indian Green Building Council marks a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainable development. This membership not only strengthens our role in promoting green building practices but also aligns with our long-term vision of contributing to a greener and healthier India.

We believe this strategic partnership will open new opportunities for growth and innovation while reinforcing our dedication to delivering value to our stakeholders through sustainable initiatives."

