ROX Hi-Tech Limited's FY24 Revenues Surge 32 per cent While NP By 38 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, has announced its Audited Financial Results for the FY24.

FY24 Key Financial highlights (Standalone)

* Total Income of Rs 176.50 Cr, YoY growth of 31.73 %

* EBITDA of Rs 32.23 Cr, YoY growth of 36.10 %

* EBITDA Margin of 18.26 %, YoY growth of 59 Bps

* Profit Before Tax of Rs 28.39 Cr, YoY growth of 38.64 %

* Net Profit of Rs 21.24 Cr, YoY growth of 37.96 %

* Net Profit Margin of 12.04 %, YoY growth of 54 Bps

Commenting on this, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "Our noteworthy performance reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence. Our adept technical prowess in meeting increasing client demands is a cornerstone of our business success. With over two decades of experience, we've strategically positioned ourselves to address the ever-evolving needs of the IT industry.

In addition to our excellent performance, I am delighted to announce that we have secured a digital transformation deal involving data and database migration for a prominent public sector organization. Our entry into this sector signifies the commencement of various prospects for future growth and expansion. This triumph solidifies ROX Hi Tech Limited's reputation as a reliable ally for digital transformation endeavors, laying the foundation for sustained success in the IT industry.

Further, ROX has been selected as the preferred vendor by EuroGroup for their business Process Automation. This success underscores ROX's expertise in handling complex IT projects and reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful IT solutions for our clients."

Highlights for Q4 FY24 (January 2024 - March 2024)

