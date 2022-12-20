Royal Bee Brothers recently added two more rare forest honey to its wing by the name of Ashwathamaand Kalkiforest honey

Katarniyaghat forest, Bahraich-based Royal Bee Brothers India's largest forest honey producer company, recently launched two more rare forest honey by the name of Ashwathama forest honey, harvested from the forests of Jharkhand and Kalki forest honey, harvested from the forests of Nagaland.

Royal Bee Brothers received recognition from the IAI Society in December 2022 as "India's Emerging Honey Brand of the Year, 2022" and "Best Organic Forest Honey Brand of the Year, 2022." In addition, Royal Bee Brothers recently opened Jim Corbett's Ramnagar forest region's Vandevi - Forest Produce Products, India's first forest honey store. One of a kind in India, the store offers 25 various types of 100 per cent pure and natural forest honey, oak wood barrel aged honey, Gulkand, vinegar, sauces, soap, handcraft items, candles, and herbs from the forest such as Moringa, Brahmi, and Adusa.

The Co-founders of Royal Bee Brothers, Gaurav Kakkar, and Vijay Ojha, have been into wild honey harvesting & beekeeping as their traditional family business for generations and with the addition of these two new organic forest honey, now they have 12 different types of forest honey.

Royal Bee Brothers are actively harvesting wild honey, with the help of its team of honey hunters, in the forest of Abujhmarh, Saranda, Simipal, Katarniyaghat, Sundarbans, Kandhamal, etc. And, each forest is mapped with specific honey such as Raktbeej forest honey - produce in Abujhmarh and Saranda Forest, Bon Phula honey - produce in Sundarbans Forest, Deep Forest honey - produce in Katarniyaghat, Honey Hunters Madhu - produce in Nagaland Forest region. The company harvests honey from pesticide-free, antibiotics-free, and pollution-free remote areas of the forests which are known for their rich and diverse ecosystem where indigenous wild forest bees such as ApisDorsata, ApisLaboriosa, etc feed and forage on naturally grown medicinal herbs.

Each type of honey has an exceptional and unique flavor as well as a distinct color and pleasant smell of flora which differentiates it from the other varieties of honey. The company sells this forest honey in the most natural raw form, it is neither heated, processed, pasteurized and nor deeply filtered. This ensures that honey retains natural wax, pollen, royal jelly, bee propolis, and all-natural enzymes, vitamins, and minerals.

While the honey and honey-based products have been key focused areas, the company is working closely with women cooperative societies and local settlements in Indian forests and making various types of traditional pickles, Chatni, herbs, and handicraft products and selling in the brand name of "Bonphool".

For more details, please visit: www.royalbeebrothers.com

