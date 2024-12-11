Royal Family of Hyderabad Kin Sahebzadi Maheen Rahman design Khada Dupatta for Times Fashion week

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11: The Hyderabad Times Fashion Week witnessed an extraordinary showcase of royal elegance Great Grand Daughter Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad Sahebzadi Maheen Rahman presented her exclusive Khada Dupatta Collection. Designed for The Star Life Hyderabad brand label, “Nawabi Collection,” this line epitomizes the timeless grandeur of Hyderabad's royal heritage, blending traditional artistry with contemporary sophistication. Hyderabad Times Fashion week Recently held 1st December 2024 , At Park Hyatt Hotel Hyderabad.

A Celebration of Nawabi Legacy

The collection, inspired by the opulence of the Asaf Jahi dynasty and the regal lifestyle of the Nizams, dazzled the audience with its intricate craftsmanship and luxurious fabrics. Each piece drew heavily from traditional elements like Zardozi, Kinkhaab, Tar Baana, Tashqandh, Mushajjar, tissue silk, and Jamdani net. Heavy masala borders added a touch of unmatched luxury, making the collection a true embodiment of Nawabi grace.

The highlight of the show was the revival of the Khada Dupatta, a garment that has symbolized Hyderabadi culture for generations. Once the attire of royal princesses, this iconic ensemble—crafted from rich silk georgette or chiffon and adorned with antique designs—has been reimagined for modern brides.

Visionary Leadership with Shafeeq ur Rahman, CEO of The Star Life Hyderabad

Shafeeq ur Rahman, CEO of The Star Life Hyderabad, and his wife, Sahebzadi Maheen Rahman, have spearheaded the brand’s mission to reconnect the past with the present. “This collection is not just a tribute to Hyderabad’s rich cultural legacy but a revival of India's ancient artistry,” said Maheen Rahman.

The Nawabi Collection also featured an exquisite Men's Sherwani line, showcasing Zardozi, stone, and threadwork that reflected the grandeur of the Nizam era.

Reviving a Royal Tradition

The Star Life Hyderabad has embraced the responsibility of reviving the dying traditions of India's storied royal past. Through the Nawabi Collection, the brand seeks to reconnect modern audiences with the elegance and craftsmanship that once defined the courts of Hyderabad.

As the show concluded, it was evident that Sahebzadi Maheen Rahman's vision had breathed new life into the legacy of the royal Nizams. This collection is not just fashion—it is a bridge between history and modernity, ensuring that the grandeur of the Nawabs continues to inspire generations to come.

