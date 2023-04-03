Royal Pepper Banquets launches top tier food services at weddings in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 3 (/India PR Distribution): Delhi-based event planning and catering company, Royal Pepper Banquets, has established itself as a reliable name in the wedding industry. The company takes pride in offering couples the assurance of quality food that is sure to impress their guests. Recognizing the importance of catering in weddings, Royal Pepper Banquets is known for serving excellent food and providing an elaborate menu with a variety of cuisines to choose from.

When you want an assurance of good food being served at your wedding, Royal Pepper Banquets is the company you should reach out. Launched a few years back, Royal Pepper Banquets has become the go-to name for the residents of Delhi who want to orgze lavish weddings without burning a hole in their pocket. While Royal Pepper Banquets offers you spacious banquet halls in different areas of Delhi, the company has made a name for itself for serving excellent food in weddings.

According to managing director Pankaj Aggarwal, the company's success lies in its commitment to providing an elaborate menu with limitless options for its clients. "We live in a globalized world today. While people want traditional Indian dishes like parathas and biry at weddings, they also wish for a few Italian and continental dishes to be added for good measure. We truly believe that when it comes to food being served at weddings, the options should be limitless," he says.

What sets Royal Pepper Banquets apart from other catering compes is its team of chefs who are trained to prepare a variety of cuisines. The food is prepared with fresh ingredients and can be customized to the client's instructions as well. "We have an elaborate team of culinary experts who are not just good at their job but are driven by the thought of serving high-quality food," Pankaj Aggarwal explains.

The Company's reputation for serving excellent food has made it a popular choice for weddings not just in Delhi but across the country. "The memories of a wedding are often strongly connected with the food you eat there. We, therefore, made it a point to ensure that the food we will be serving the guests at the weddings orgzed by us would be of very good quality," Pankaj Aggarwal adds.

Apart from weddings, Royal Pepper Banquets also specializes in orgzing a variety of social events, including birthday parties, kitty parties, corporate events, and family gatherings. When you book Royal Pepper Banquets, you can be sure that your guests will be served with sumptuous food that will make your event memorable.

