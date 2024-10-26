Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Celebrates Cinematic Excellence at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival; Announces Short Film Contest Winners

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, collaborated with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, to champion select and distinctive narratives for discerning viewers. Over the course of the festival, the platform celebrated creativity and originality in the short film genre of filmmaking with the choicest storytellers and renowned artists.

Celebrating the art of select storytelling and distinctive short film creation, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films premiered two original short films at the festival - 'Aloo Bhujia' (produced by Gul Panag, directed by Lakshmi R Iyer, starring Rannvijay Singha, Arnav Maggo and Padma Damodaran), and 'The Promise' (directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, starring Jim Sarbh and Priyamani). Meeting with enthusiastic reception from the audience, the premieres were followed by an engaging panel discussion and Q/A session with Suchin Mehrotra, where the filmmakers and actors delved into the nuances of short-form cinema and their association with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development, Pernod Ricard India expressed, "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has become 'the' destination for short films over the years for viewers to experience great filmmaking. The platform has been a pioneer in transforming the way individuals perceive the short film genre and has evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring and established storytellers alike to bring select short films to our audiences. We are thrilled to continue our association with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, which is a testament to our dedication towards crafting the next chapter of select storytelling. This strengthens our endeavour of fostering a dynamic environment that empowers storytellers, and curating select narratives for our discerning audiences."

Artistic Director, MAMI, Deepti DCunha said, "Our partnership with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films exemplifies our commitment to championing new voices in cinema. Their dedication to nurturing fresh talent from India and the diaspora aligns seamlessly with our mission at MAMI to spotlight innovative storytelling. Together, we are shaping a vibrant ecosystem for short-form cinema, fostering connections between emerging creators and discerning audiences."

Actor and Producer Gul Panag expressed, "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films stands as a pioneer in championing the short film format within the Indian cinematic landscape. Working with them has been a remarkable journey, enabling me to express my vision freely. I wholeheartedly believe in the impact that this platform can deliver, and I look forward to many more inspiring evenings that celebrate creativity and innovation."

Writer, Director Tigmanshu Dhulia spoke about the platform, sharing, "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has been a trailblazer in promoting the short film format within the Indian cinema landscape. As someone who is drawn to stories that dig deep into human complexities, collaborating once again with the platform felt like a natural fit."

Actor Jim Sarbh, who will soon be featuring in a short film trilogy with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, said, "I'm delighted to continue my long-standing association with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. It's a pleasure to be part of this unique platform that celebrates exceptional narratives with depth and originality - something that I appreciate in my professional journey."

The platform's collaboration with the film festival also featured a short film contest, offering aspiring filmmakers an exciting opportunity to showcase their creativity and storytelling. The top 10 shortlisted films were screened on the first day of the film festival, with winners under the 'Best Film' category being acknowledged for their cinematic prowess on October 23. Some of the top voices in India's film industry - Hansal Mehta, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajshri Deshpande - were present at the festival as part of the special jury and announced the winners of the short film contest.

* Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films - Best Film

Ade (On A Sunday) by Theja Rio

* Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films - Special Jury Prize

Coming Back to Life (Et Moi, Je Revis) by Mantra Watsa

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films originals 'Aloo Bhujia' and 'The Promise' will soon premiere on the platform's official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LargeShortFilms

