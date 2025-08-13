Royal Stag BoomBox Presents 'Maybe', a BoomBox Original Song with Armaan Malik and Ikka - a Soulful Fusion of Bollywood Melody and Hip-Hop

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 13: Royal Stag BoomBox, brand's flagship music IP in collaboration with Universal Music Group, returns with a fresh line-up under Royal Stag BoomBox Originals a unique format that fuses melody and hip-hop. Following a successful run with tracks like Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi, Hoodie, Mohabbat, and Imtihaan, the platform now drops its third original of this season, Maybe a powerful collaboration featuring Armaan Malik and Ikka.

After captivating audiences across multiple youth hubs over the last three years with high-energy on-ground experiences, Royal Stag BoomBox is back with its second season of BoomBox originals - soundtracks that celebrate the brand's spirit of Living It Large. It continues to redefine India's musical landscape blending genres, voices, and cultures and creating The Original Sound Of Generation Large.

The soundtrack is an ode to the kind of love stories lived and felt by Generation Large. It captures those fleeting moments in love when you're caught between hope and hesitation, longing to pause time and hold on just a little longer.

Speaking about the inspiration behind this track, Singer Armaan Malik added, "Maybe' is a song that really comes from the heart - it's honest, emotional, and speaks to that feeling of uncertainty in love," shared singer Armaan Malik. "Working with Ikka brought a fresh energy and dimension to the track. I'm proud of what we've created together. Platforms like Royal Stag BoomBox are incredible because they allow artists to experiment, push boundaries, and connect with audiences in ways that feel truly authentic."

Rapper Ikka shared his thoughts on the collaboration, "'Maybe' isn't just a love songit's a vibe, a reflection of how we all wish we could hold onto the good times a little longer. Collaborating with Armaan allowed me to explore a softer, more reflective side of my music. Royal Stag BoomBox has created a space where artists can truly experiment and express themselvesand that's what makes this collaboration special."

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "The universal language of music, has this remarkable power to unite people and create moments of pure magic. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. With Royal Stag Boombox Originals we are set to elevate the experience with exciting new soundscape, blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of Living It Large."

Commenting on the collaboration, Preeti Nayyar, SVP & Business Head - India & South Asia, UMG For Brands, says: "Royal Stag Boombox stands for bold expression and creative freedom to cross over from familiar sonic to discover new ones. At UMG for Brands, we are proud to support a platform that gives artists the space to experiment, blend genres, and create music that speaks to the youth. Royal Stag BoomBox Originals continues to bring together incredible voices from different musical worlds and turn them into unforgettable collaborations. It's a true reflection of the evolving sound of India."

Music has long been a core passion pillar for Seagram's Royal Stag, and today's youth are increasingly drawn to bold, experimental sounds. While hip-hop continues to rise as a defining genre of this generation, Bollywood melodies remain deeply embedded in their cultural identity. Royal Stag BoomBox bridges these worldsmerging the timeless charm of Bollywood with the energy of hip-hop to spark the imagination of the youth. Following the success of Sigh by Nikhita Gandhi and Dino James, and Sajna Mera by Neeti Mohan, Panther, and Ravator, the third and final track of the season- Maybe, is now live across YouTube, social media, and all major audio platforms.

Tune into 'Maybe' on Royal Stag Live It Large YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXIL5GOq24M.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor