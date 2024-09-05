Royal Sundaram Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity to Align with the Sundaram Group's Legacy of Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Royal Sundaram, a leading General Insurer in India, has announced a comprehensive rebrand that not only aligns the company's visual identity more closely with the Sundaram Group but also deeply reflects the Group's core values. With a heritage spanning over 70 years, the Sundaram Group has established itself as a trusted industry leader, anchored by an unwavering commitment to its core values across its family of brands. This evolution of the Royal Sundaram brand marks an exciting new chapter in the company's ongoing commitment to these core values within the Sundaram Group.

The rebrand includes an updated logo and colour palette that better reflects Royal Sundaram's commitment to Honesty and Openness. The streamlined design pays homage to the Sundaram Group's legacy, while the bolder colour palette reflects the vibrancy and prudence of Royal Sundaram's approach.

The refreshed brand identity of Royal Sundaram goes beyond aesthetics, emphasising its cohesive relationship to the Group and a promise of transparency and fair play in all its endeavours, while at the same time ensuring that the core of the Royal Sundaram brand remains unchanged, viz., their dedication to service, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Through this evolution, Royal Sundaram wants to reemphasize its pursuit of building strong relationships with its customers, partners, and the broader industry, underpinned by a dedication to discipline and humility.

In addition to the visual updates, Royal Sundaram's rebrand includes a complete refresh of the company's digital presence. These changes are designed to enhance the customer experience and ensure integrity in all interactions.

Royal Sundaram is confident that this evolution will help them better serve their customers and position the company to aim for even greater success and growth in the years to come.

