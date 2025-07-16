Royale Touche Advances Interior Design with Digital Tools and Immersive Support

In a rapidly evolving world of design sensibilities, Royale Touche is changing the way surfaces are experienced, selected and brought to life in the physical space. Royale Touche, India’s most premium and trusted laminate company, is beyond decorative excellence; it offers a complete, digitally-first experience that enables customers, architects and designers along their entire journey.

Founded in 1978, Royale Touche – India's most admired premium laminate brand – is committed to creating the future of interior design with virtual showrooms and digital support. Both of these are designed to help homeowners, architects, and contractors make design interactive, personalized, and efficient.

With a widely recognized footprint of over 200 exclusive showrooms across the country, Royale Touche is also rapidly advancing its digital infrastructure and content. Talking about the catalogue, Royale Touche has a large library of more than 900 laminates and 300+ textures, helping exploration remain as engaging and creative as ever. Whether you're designing signature kitchens, bespoke wardrobes, or progressive office spaces, great things take time, and with some fantastic exploration, you can count on one of the brand’s largest assets to help create a flawless finish.

With Royale Touche’s latest innovation, customer engagement has been completely elevated through advanced technologies and immersive support systems into an entirely new digital realm that redefines the way laminate sheets are designed, showcased and executed.

A First-of-its-Kind Virtual Reality Experience

At the centre of Royale Touche's digital transformation, there is India’s first public, Virtual Reality (VR) installation defined solely for laminate sheet design. This is an important advancement by Royale Touche that provides an interactive high-definition experience enabling users the ability to walk through and explore more than 50 uniquely designed spaces including kitchens, bedrooms, living spaces and office spaces. The virtual environments don't simply display products, they’re highly engaging and utilize photorealistic detailing to allow users to imagine how Decorative Laminates will appear on walls, wardrobes, furniture, and cabinetry.

Using modern VR technology, users can switch between various laminate sheet options with simple commands or even voice prompts. This enables clients to make fast and clear decisions.

Tools that Empower Architects and Designers

Royale Touche recognizes the necessity to provide a full digital suite to assist architects and interior designers in their work. Downloadable mood boards, room-specific look books, AutoCAD-ready digital files, and technical specification sheets are only part of a suite of tailored resources designed to support the planning process.

With Royale Touche's virtual environment, designers can now simulate real-world applications, color-match surface materials, and even download product specifications for their client proposal and pitch. The virtual experience is not simply meant for browsing; it is a fully functional experience into environments of professional-grade design, in the design process.

A Versatile Collection

Royale Touche's laminate sheet catalogue is among the most diverse in India, with over 1,400 distinct designs that are sure to fulfill any design aspiration - minimalist, maximalist, contemporary, classic, and everything in between. The extensive offering includes abstract laminates, digital laminates, fluted laminates, high glossy laminate, Wood Laminates, and leather skins, marble and stone finishes.

These Decorative Laminates are categorized not only based on appearance but also by their intended application; specialty laminate categories include kitchen, wardrobe, office space, table, door and wall panel.

Support at Reach

Royale Touche has multiple methods of communication for customers seeking expert assistance, whether through live chat, emailing customer request forms, or video chats. Expert support is available to assist any homeowner seeking assistance with color combinations, or an architect with technical inquiries, at any part of the selection or installation process.

Rapid Sampling and a Promise of Speed

To enhance the selection of materials, Royale Touche has made it possible for customers to request physical swatches of the laminates they are considering. All physical swatches have a 48-hour turnaround time for delivery - a promise made to satisfy project timelines but also reliability on the part of the brand. Speed in delivery of swatch samples is particularly valuable for designers and architects working against timelines, tempting them to go ahead with design confidence.

The Future of Surface Design is Now

Royale Touche sits at the intersection of art, innovation and reliability. With its innovative, state-of-the art Virtual Reality platform, comprehensive digital toolkit, and history of trusted products, Royale Touche is advancing the future of interior design, one immersive at a time.

For the homeowner dreaming of a desired space, for the designer needing tools to influence creativity, and for the architect ensuring reliability with every step, Royale Touche is more than offering laminates; it's providing a complete design experience with distinct precision, beauty, and support. It remains the gold standard for anyone seeking the best laminate in India, whether it’s Wood Laminates, textured laminates, Decorative Laminates, or digital laminates for your space.