Royaloak Furniture Inaugurates First Store in Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], June 3: Royaloak Furniture, India's renowned furniture brand, has expanded its presence with the inauguration of its first standalone store in Rajasthan, located in Sri Ganganagar. The new store is the brand's 170th store in the country, marking its commitment to bringing one-of-a-kind furniture and home decor pieces to customers at accessible prices. Through this expansion, the pan-India furniture brand aims to further its mission of making high quality, internationally inspired designs more accessible to Indian customers.

The grand launch event also witnessed the presence and support of several dignitaries, including Vijai Subramaniam, the Chairman of Royaloak Furniture; Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director; Kiran Chhabria, Franchise Head; Thammaiah Kotera, Head - VM & NSO, Parag Gautam, State Head - West & North, and Yashpal Sahu, Franchise Owner. To further mark the occasion and witness the beginning of a new chapter in Rajasthan, guests were welcomed to the sounds of the local band.

The new store covers an impressive 10,000 square feet, and provides customers with the opportunity to shop for premium furniture pieces, ranging from sofas, beds, mattresses, dining tables and home decor pieces. Offering an expansive range of trendy yet functional furniture, the store will be a one-stop- destination for all office and home furniture essentials.

Speaking at the launch event, Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, "Today commemorates a remarkable milestone for the entire team at Royaloak, as we not only celebrate the inauguration of our 170th store, but also our entry into the Rajasthan market. We are elated to bring top-quality furniture and home decor pieces at accessible prices to our customers in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Additionally, we are also grateful to be aligned with partners that share our vision of elevating lifestyles through international furniture. I extend my best wishes to the franchise owners and look forward to assisting customers in curating their ideal homes."

To cater to customers' preferences, the store features the unique 'Country Collection', that showcases extraordinary furniture options, specifically curated from countries like Italy, America, Malaysia, India and more. With more than 200 standalone stores nationwide in 116 key locations including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad, the brand's entry into the Rajasthan market is poised to further elevate the homes of customers with sophistication, charm and luxury.

Royaloak Furniture, founded in 2010 by brother duo Vijai & Mathan Subramaniam, has successfully grown to become India's No. 1 furniture brand and a key player in the India's Furniture market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is exponentially growing its product portfolio by bringing International Furniture to Indian households. With over 200+ stores spread across more than 116 Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Kochi, Royaloak Furniture has established itself as a one-stop-shop for all furniture needs.

With the vision to elevate customer's lifestyle at unbeatable prices, Royaloak Furniture has built a strong Omni-channel presence and caters to more than 10 million happy customers who use the brand's uniquely designed furniture to turn their aspirations into reality. Royaloak Furniture has the widest range of over 10,000 products that allow its customers to creatively express themselves.

The brand's strategy for achieving growth is centered around three fundamental pillars, namely Employees, Partners, and Customers. It became a "Furniture Marketplace" featuring a vast selection of products.

