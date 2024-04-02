RPS Consulting Private Limited Honored with Prestigious 2023 EC-Council ATC of the Year

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2: RPS Consulting Private Limited, an NIIT Limited subsidiary has been conferred the 2023 EC-Council ATC of the Year Award for its outstanding contribution to the mission of creating a skilled Cybersecurity Workforce. Every year, EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and the inventor of Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) takes great pride in recognizing training centers globally that strive to impact local communities and improve their students' cybersecurity education.

Commenting on the achievement, Prasad Balakrishnan, Director & CEO, RPS Consulting Pvt Ltd, said, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the 2023 EC-Council ATC of the Year. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to developing exceptional cybersecurity training programs. We are proud to be part of a larger ecosystem dedicated to fostering a more secure future. We look forward to building upon this success and forging even stronger within the cybersecurity community."

"We extend our congratulations to RPS Consulting for their well-deserved recognition with the prestigious 2023 EC-Council ATC of the Year Award. Their commitment to strengthening a skilled cybersecurity workforce is truly noteworthy, emphasizing the vital role of their efforts in today's digital landscape. This award accentuates their outstanding contributions to cybersecurity education and training, establishing a standard of excellence within the industry. RPS Consulting's dedication to advancing cybersecurity is noteworthy, and I am confident they will continue to have a significant impact in the future," said Jay Bavisi, President and CEO, EC-Council Group.

RPS Consulting has been selected as the winner among a highly competitive field, showcasing its prowess in delivering exceptional services and maintaining a leadership position in the market. Over 2,380 training partners across 145 countries worldwide participated in the awards and went through stringent criteria such as learners' feedback on EC-Council courses and faculty, course evaluation reports, the ratio of learners who attempt EC-Council certifications, the volume of learners educated in cybersecurity, and continuous program development.

Overwhelmed with the announcement, Francis Jacob, President & Head of RPS Consulting Pvt Ltd, said, "This recognition underscores the dedication to developing a skilled cybersecurity workforce, a crucial need in today's rapidly evolving and prone to cyber threat landscape. As the talent needs of GCCs evolve rapidly, RPS Consulting is actively helping organisations stay ahead by providing them with the necessary resources and training."

"The dedication and expertise of our teams have empowered countless individuals with the skills and training needed to face cyber threats effectively. We are grateful to the EC-Council for this honor and remain passionate about fostering a future where cybersecurity professionals are equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. We share this award with our valued clients, partners, and employees who have been instrumental in our success," said Hari Shankar, VP - Alliances & Partnerships, RPS Consulting Pvt Ltd.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor