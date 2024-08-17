Rromeo Drops 'Let Me Love': A New Musical Film with Four Songs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 17: Rromeo's latest album, Let Me Love, was launched on August 7, 2024, featuring four songs brought together in a single musical short film. A new approach was taken by combining all chapters into one continuous video, which has been met with positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

The album's lyrics were written by different songwriters, with A.M. Turaz creating the words for "Kyun Hum" and "Pardes," and Sajid Qureshi writing for "Waqt" and "Let Me Love." All four songs were composed and performed by Rromeo, showing his range as a musician.

Directed by Faraz Haider and produced by Anjum Qureshi, the project was praised for its storytelling and production quality. The release of Let Me Love was seen as a step forward for Rromeo, who has been recognized for his innovative music and video creations.

The track "Kyun Hum" quickly became popular on social media, reflecting the album's immediate success. Excitement was expressed by Rromeo about the album's positive reception, and hints were given about more music to come in September, which has kept fans eager.

Rromeo's rise began with the release of Tera Fitoor, a musical short film that gained over 100 million views on YouTube. His following album, Tu Chand Hai, also achieved similar success, leading to the innovative release format used for Let Me Love.

Support for the album was shown by Naezy the Baa, a notable figure in the music industry, who attended the promotional event at Silken Velvet. Rromeo's commitment to pushing boundaries in music and film was highlighted by the release of Let Me Love.

