Rs 7,000 crore sanctioned in last 3 months under PM JANMAN scheme for tribal hamlets

New Delhi, March 8 An amount of more than Rs 7,000 crores has been sanctioned in the last three months under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with the first instalment being released on January 15 this year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission on Nov 15 with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crores which is spread over 3 years.

Most of the projects to be implemented under the scheme required availability of land, preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), sanctioning by respective state departments and approvals by the respective ministries.

In most of the states, the Centre’s share of the budget outlay has been released, and construction works in projects related to housing, water, road, electricity, telecom and multipurpose centres have started. In many states mobile medical units and anganwadis sanctioned in January 2024 have become functional and vocational training in Vandhan Kendras has started.

The scheme provides the following benefits to eligible households and habitations:

*Road Connectivity for village/habitation with a population of 100 or more

*Telecom connectivity for every habitation

*Pucca house as per locally preferred design with toilet and clean drinking water

*Electricity by on-grid and solar for left-out households

*Improved access to education and health by setting up a dedicated Hostel attached to the school and Mobile Medical unit where the health centre is not present

*Improved access to vocational education/ skilling

The data of 30,000 habitations has been gathered by States through a mobile application was developed on Gatishakti Portal and habitation level surveys were done by State Governments / UT Administration/departments to estimate various infrastructural gaps at habitation level.

More than 10,000 camps have been organised starting from 25th December 2023 in more than 100 districts to complete the collection and validation of data. The gaps identified through the habitation level survey are the starting points for all 9 Ministries associated with PM JANMAN.

The respective line ministries after verification of the gap through their state department are inviting and sanctioning proposals from the states. In last 4 months, more than 2 lakh Aadhar, 5 Lakh Ayushman card, 50,000 Jan Dhan Account have been issued. More than 5 lakh tribal families who have got FRA pattas were given the benefit of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi.

Notable achievements under the scheme include a tribal hamlet in Mysuru gets power connection 75 years after independence and MSEDCL started supplying electricity to 2,395 tribal homes in Maharashtra in 12 days.

