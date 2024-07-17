RTX Pratt & Whitney establishes new global customer service center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India], July 17, ANI: Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has announced the opening of a new Customer Service Centre in Bengaluru. This centre will be part of Pratt & Whitney's India Capability Centre, legally known as UTCIPL, and aims to enhance customer service and operational support for Pratt & Whitney Canada's fleet of 68,000 engines in service globally.

The facility is expected to employ more than 150 aerospace experts and engineers. These professionals will support a global customer service ecosystem and will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's supply chain operations, engineering, and digital transformation centres of excellence in India.

"With the new Customer Service Center, we are leveraging our existing investments in India and using regional talent to augment our world-class product and service dependability and customer experience service level," said Nivine Kallab, Vice President, Customer Programs, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Employees at the Customer Service Center will provide a wide range of services, including maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) support, spare part management, engine leasing, engine reliability analysis, and contract administration. The centre's clientele is expected to include Indian and global airlines, original equipment manufacturers, MROs, regulatory bodies, and small operators.

"We have invested over USD 40 million in India across our centres and expanded our talent pool to over 600 employees within the last three years. The Customer Service Center will aim to enhance our worldwide service transformation and deliver operational excellence," added Sandeep Sharma, Director, India Capability Center, Pratt & Whitney (UTCIPL).

Pratt & Whitney Canada's turboprop engine families power a significant portion of India's regional aviation fleet. Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Alliance Air, Fly91, and SpiceJet operate over 90 ATR-72, ATR-42, and DHC-8-400 aircraft powered by PW127, PW127XT, and PW150 engines. Additionally, the PW127G engine powers the Indian Air Force's C-295 aircraft, while the PT6A powers its PC-7 trainers.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the PW100 engine family is renowned for its low fuel consumption, consuming 25 per cent to 40 per cent less fuel on routes of 350 miles or less and reducing CO2 emissions significantly compared to similar-sized regional jets.

With an Indian workforce of more than 6,000 employees across Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, RTX boasts one of the largest presences among aerospace and defence firms in India.

