RUA Salon Opens Its Doors in Juhu, Redefining Luxe Beauty & Wellness Experiences; Owned by Unnati V Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15:The world of beauty and self-care witnessed a glamorous new addition as RUA Salon opened its doors in Juhu with a spectacular grand launch event. Attended by prominent personalities, influencers, and beauty enthusiasts, the launch was a true celebration of elegance, comfort, and luxury.

Complete Range of Services

RUA Salon offers a comprehensive portfolio of beauty and grooming services, pampering clients from head to toe:

Hair Care – Stylish cuts, colouring, keratin & smoothening treatments, hair spas, and scalp therapies. Skin & Facials – Customised facials, glow therapies, advanced skin rejuvenation, and clean-ups. Makeup & Styling – Bridal, party, and editorial makeovers that enhance natural beauty. Hands & Feet – Luxury manicures, pedicures, nail art, and extensions. Massage & Relaxation – De-stressing head, neck & shoulder massages along with relaxation rituals. Grooming – Waxing, threading, body polishing, and custom packages.

The Vision Behind RUA

At the heart of RUA Salon is the founder, Unnati V Gupta, whose vision is to create a space that elevates beauty into an experience—celebrating self-care as an essential part of modern living.

Her mission is simple yet powerful: to provide world-class grooming and wellness services in an environment that feels indulgent, empowering, and transformative.

Luxe Ambience

Guests were welcomed into RUA Salon's modern, luxe interiors, which set the perfect tone for a premium experience. The thoughtfully designed space reflects sophistication and warmth, making every corner an inviting haven where customers can truly indulge in self-care.

Celebrity Guests

The grand launch was graced by a glittering lineup of celebrities and personalities, including:

Poonam Dhillon, Jackky Bhagnani, Poonam Pandey, Sara Arfeen Khan, Ankkitha Maithy, Shweta Khanduri, Vijayta Pandit, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepshika Nagpal, Kirti Choudhary, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Shibani Kashyap, Ramandeep Kaur, Palash Dutta, Atirek Bhardwaj, Mreenal Deshraj, Shweta Pandit, Avitesh Shrivastav, Ankur Nayyar, Leena Mogre, Rohit Verma, Rehan Shah, Madhurima Nigam, Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Gulfam Khan, Swami Oma Akk, Mitali Nag, Asif Merchant, Prachi Shah, and many more.

Founder's Words

Speaking at the launch, Unnati shared her inspiration behind RUA Salon:

“At RUA, we wanted to create a sanctuary where beauty meets comfort and self-care becomes effortless. Our vision is to redefine salon culture in Mumbai by offering not just services but an experience that elevates confidence and well-being,” said the owners.

A New Beauty Destination

Attendees praised the salon for its thoughtful interiors, luxurious ambience, and professional team, setting high expectations for RUA to become Mumbai's go-to beauty destination.

