Ruhan Komandur wins the CISCE CUP in the Lawn Tennis Singles U14 Category, the Cottonian prodigy will represent Karnataka in Tennis at Nationals

Karnataka (India), July 30: The National Council School Sports and Games (CISCE) was conducted in Anthony Claret School (AC School), Bangalore.

The top tennis playing kids from schools across Karnataka participated in it including the likes of Bishop Cotton Boys, Sri Kumaran, Brigade, Gopalan National, Little Flower, Ekya, Cauvery, AC school, Sheerwood, Sishu Griha, Mitra academy, Green wood and more.

But it was Ruhan Komandur, the Bishop Cotton Boys School (BCBS) student, who went all the way to win this prestigious gold medal in the Under 14 category, in Tennis. In the Finals, Ruhan beat Sankreeth of Gopalan National to get the winners Cup.

Ruhan will represent Karnataka State in the Under-14 Singles category and will be playing against other state representatives in the coming months.

