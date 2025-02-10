Run InSync Brings Disability Inclusion to Life in First-Ever Edition

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: The inaugural edition of Run InSync - scheduled for February 08, 2025 - an inclusive run that unites people with and without disabilities, successfully launched in Pune. Organized by Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF) and SVP India, and supported by Bajaj Finserv under its social impact initiatives, the event has garnered immense interest, with registrations overbooked well ahead of time. This bodes well for India's largest ever inclusive running event which is also an official world record attempt with the World Book of Records.

In a country with over 63.28 million persons with disabilities, inclusive initiatives like Run InSync play a vital role in breaking societal barriers. The event promotes empathy and understanding through sports, highlighting the potential of inclusion to foster a more unified and compassionate society. Participants of all abilities will cover a route running through Pune University, showcasing the power of collective action to drive change.

Speaking about the event, Divyanshu Ganatra, Founder of Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation, said, "Run InSync is more than just a run; it's a movement to reshape perspectives and encourage inclusivity in every facet of life. We are thrilled by the incredible response, which proves that together, we can break barriers and redefine the way we see disability."

Ripple Mirchandani, Chapter Chair - Pune , at SVP India, added, "At SVP India, we believe in driving meaningful social change through collaboration and innovation. Partnering with ABBF for Run InSync aligns perfectly with our mission to empower communities. This initiative is a testament to the power of inclusion and the impact of collective effort."

Shefali Bajaj, Chairperson, CSR Steering Committee at Bajaj Finserv, added, "Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities is one of the key focuses for Bajaj Finserv CSR. We actively support initiatives that create equal opportunities and foster the integration of PwDs into the mainstream. Our partnership with Run InSync is another step toward this vision, wherein people with disabilities and their able-bodied allies will run together, sending out a strong message of inclusion and empowering individuals with disabilities to unlock their full potential."

Run InSync marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between diverse communities, fostering unity through sport. The support from organizations like Bajaj Finserv further underscores the growing commitment of Indian corporates to disability inclusion and community development. The event is also backed by the CSR initiatives of Pune based Tata Autocomp and Xoriant Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Dr Geeta Shinde and Mr Dhananjay Bhole from the Pune University have also extended their wholehearted support to the event. As the first edition sets a remarkable precedent, ABBF and SVP India look forward to expanding this initiative in the future.

About Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF)

Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation is a pioneering organization working to foster inclusion for persons with and without disabilities through adventure and outdoor sports. Their initiatives aim to create empathetic communities by encouraging collaboration and dialogue.

About SVP India

Social Venture Partners (SVP) India is a philanthropic network dedicated to catalyzing collaborative solutions for pressing societal challenges. By pooling resources and expertise, SVP India supports innovative projects that drive long-term social impact.

