Rupus Global Limited Infuses Academic Researchers on Board, Inducts Top Strategists in Advisory Board

Rupus Global Limited, the Hong kong-based pharmaceutical Company today announced the induction of noted and eminent global researchers as advisors to the board of directors. Prof Solomon Darwin, Director, UC Berkeley-Haas Center for Corporate Innovation, Executive Director, Center for Growth Markets and Dr Satya Brahma, author columnist and founder chairman of Network 7 Media Group will be guiding and advising the Rupus Global Board of Directors in building Rupus as a strong international pharmaceutical company in its pursuit to its mission to widen its academic excellence. Rupus Global is the fastest growing pharmaceutical company, committed to increase access to high-quality healthcare by developing, producing and marketing affordable generic drugs in Domestic as well as International Markets.

Announcing the appointment of two seasoned academic researchers as Advisors, (Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director of Rupus Global Limited said, "We are pleased to announce Prof. Solomon Darwin and Dr Satya Brahma on our Board. We can't wait to see how our highly experienced board members will be enlightened to further develop the vision and purpose of building Rupus Global Limited by our newly inducted Advisors who will help strengthen our position in the market by advising on matters of strategic importance, leverage decades of top-tier industry experience, broaden and deepen our relationships, and ensure continued growth and success. Rupus Global Limited is proud to welcome these two world renowned distinguished strategic advisors as our first members of the Advisory Board."

Prof Solomon Darwin hailed as the "Father of the Smart Village Movement" has broad leadership experience in corporate management and academia. He is an international speaker recognized by peers, executives, and students with numerous awards for his innovative leadership and passion for teaching. He inspires students from both business and engineering disciplines in his courses for open innovation, business models, smart cities, scalable smart villages, and business models for emerging economies. He is also known as the father of the Smart Village Movement. As an expert in "open innovation" and "open business models," he is an adviser to senior executives of multinationals and government leaders in the emerging world. The list includes large global brands and government entities in Europe, China, Russia, India, and Latin America. He directs and moderates international innovation conferences and forums, and chairs quarterly Chief Innovation Officer round tables in Silicon Valley. Before joining Berkeley Haas in 2005, he was an Associate Professor for nine years at the University of Southern California. His progressive corporate leadership experience covers a span of 14 years as a Senior Executive Officer at Bank of America, First Interstate Bank, and Glendale Federal Bank, and Motorola. During summers, Darwin regularly teaches in executive programs at prominent international universities and institutions. He has conducted workshops and programs in over 18 countries. He also serves as an honorary professor at several universities in Europe, China, South Korea, and India. His current projects, "Building Scalable Smart Villages" and "The Rebuilding India Initiative" were commissioned by the government of India.

Dr Satya Brahma is a noted author and research analyst. Dr Satya is the founder chairman of Network 7 Media Group, Asia's most acclaimed research media firm engaged in timely, in-depth analysis of companies, industries, markets, and world economies. Dr Satya Brahma is also the author of many top books including the best-selling Truth VS Hype. Dr Satya Brahma is most respected and distinguished journalist and known for championing the cause of Citizen's rights and free speech. Dr Satya Brahma has been at the forefront of United Nation's Peace programs. Dr Satya holds a Master's degree in Political science with First Class First Gold Medalist from Berhampur University and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. Dr Satya Brahma has often been seen in the intellectual platform as Keynote Speaker.

Rupus Global Limited is a research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical Company, which Contract manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDFs), and provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). The Company focuses on 5 niche business areas viz. anti-malarial, multi-therapeutic Lozenges, Oncology Products, HIV products, and Codeine-based cough syrups. The Company is a market leader in the Antimalarial API segment and is the world's third-largest contract manufacturer of Quinine salts. Rupus Global Limited product portfolio consists of the second generation, Quinine-based anti-malarial APIs, third-generation Artemisinin-based anti-malarial APIs; Niche APIs, and FDFs complimented by APIs in HIV, Diabetes, Ace Inhibitor, and CNS. Rupus Global Limited has a distributor network of ~250 distributors in India and has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Rx Pharma (India) to distribute the company's products domestically. It also exports its products to more than 60 emerging countries in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia.

