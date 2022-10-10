Rus Education: A Ray of Hope For Ukraine Returned Indian Students

RUS Education

India, October 10: The plight of Ukraine-returned Indian students is hard to fathom after the re-affirmation of the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Commission of India) on the university transfer of foreign students by the Supreme Court of India. The NMC regulations on medical student transfer from Ukraine strictly prohibited the continuation of medical Education of such a category of students in India. With nowhere to go, their medical careers seemed to be in darkness. In such a moment of hopelessness and desertion, Rus Education emerged as a silver lining for Indian students seeking to continue their Education by taking a university transfer from Ukraine.

Rus Education, one of the leading overseas medical education facilitators for Indian students, feels the pain of Indian students from Ukraine and spares no effort in making their admissions possible in top government universities in Russia. Being in the education sector for almost 30 years, Rus Education believes that Education is everyone’s right and there is an essential need for good medical students who can become excellent doctors in the future. The organization has been making valuable contributions to the medical careers of over fifteen thousand Indian medical aspirants ever since its inception. Now, it has taken up the task of leaving no stone unturned in getting Indian students from Ukraine into top medical universities in Russia to help them resume their medical Education in a positive and growing environment in Russia.

Prof. S.K. Washim, the founder and chairman of Rus Education, went all out to support the medical Education of Ukraine-returned Indian MBBS students and discussed the prospects of their MBBS in Russia with the top authorities of the best medical universities in Russia. After several rounds of discussions over medical student transfer from Ukraine, he turned the dreams of thousands of Indian MBBS students into a reality by initiating the transfer from the universities in Ukraine. Orenburg State Medical University, Mari State University, and Perm State Medical University accepted the proposal and became one of the first universities to accept transfer students from Ukraine. The news was no less than an achievement as a significant proportion of 20,000 Ukraine returned Indian students can now continue their disrupted medical studies without losing out on their previous years.

Special Events Organized for Medical Students from Ukraine

Recently, Rus Education organized the Second Edition of the Russian Education Fair 2022 in six cities of India, especially for Indian MBBS students from Ukrainian universities to bring universities and students under the roof. The Representatives of top medical universities in Russia, including the Rector of Mari State University, joined the event to personally interact with and resolve the queries of transfer students and their parents about university transfer and even registered them for continuing their MBBS in Russia. The Rector of Mari State University, Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail, announced 3000 seats for such students who have returned from Ukraine and are looking for options to continue their Education. The Rector also promised extra classes to save a year’s gap.

After the announcements by the Russian Medical universities for accepting Ukraine returned Indian students, Rus Education extensively organized Admission Guidance seminars and took part in MBBS Admission Expos across the nation to facilitate the admission process for all students.

Facilitating Easy & Affordable MBBS Admission in Russia

To expedite the admission process of MBBS students from Ukraine, Rus Education has simplified the admission process of Ukraine-returned Indian students to Russian universities enabling them to take admission with just their online transcripts and providing them with the flexibility to submit their original documents in later stages. From special scholarship announcements to attractive discount packages, from tailor-made education programs to the hassle-free admission process, Rus education makes sure that the students continue their Education with minimum cost and without wasting a precious year. The organization has organized more than 8000 seats in top Government medical universities in Russia.

Moreover, the staff of Rus Education takes care of the visa and travel arrangements of Indian students seeking university transfers. To date, almost 500 Ukraine returned Indian students have already travelled to various top medical Russian universities to continue their Education. Rus Education organized a pre-Departure event, Sobraniye 2022, for such students and parents where they were motivated by top brass from various sectors of the healthcare industry, including reps from MoHFW, Max Hospitals, Russian Embassy and DGMS Indian Army was present as the chief guest in this event.

Arrangement of Special Facilities For Indian Students From Ukraine

Rus Education, with the unconditional support of its partner medical universities in Russia, has implemented special accommodation arrangements to ensure a pleasant and comfortable stay for Indian medical students from Ukrainian universities. The organization has taken all necessary steps to ensure that they get a positive and thriving environment to grow and learn within their universities to help them move on in their lives leaving the dark past behind and concentrating on their medical careers ahead. Moreover, Rus Education provides the facility for Indian food in all universities where Indian students can enjoy delicious and hygienic Indian delicacies, tasting more or like home-cooked food.

Hundreds of Ukraine Returned Indian medical students have successfully enrolled themselves in the Mari State University & Perm State Medical University with all the endeavours implied by Rus Education. The group of students started successfully departing from India in the last week of September 2022. The team of Rus Education promises to be beside them right from the time of their admissions until they pass out as good, qualified doctors from Russian medical universities. This invincible spirit and dedication to creating excellent doctors from India have made Rus Education “India’s Most Reliable Medical Education Provider”.

Mari State University is still accepting applications for the transfer of Ukraine Returned medical students to continue their MBBS in Russia. The deadline for the application is 25th October 2022. The students willing to study MBBS in Russia can contact Rus Education on the student helpline-18008333338.

