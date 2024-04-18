Rush with Ruch Season 1 Triumphantly Concludes with Star-Studded Success Party hosted by Ruchita Sharma

New Delhi (India), April 18: The red carpet rolled out, the champagne flowed, and the stars whom CEO Roshan Garry Bhinder managed to bring in together for her exclusive managed artist Ruchita, aligned at True Tramm Trunk Juhu as the cast and crew of the hit podcast “Rush with Ruch” celebrated the culmination of its highly acclaimed first season and unveiled plans for an electrifying Season 2. The event, which was Supported by Pinnacle Celebrity Management graced by the presence of Actor the event hosted by Celebrity Anchor & Actor Ruchita Sharma with esteemed guests including Daboo Malik, Akanksha Puri, Umar Riaz, Abhishek Bajaj , Krishna Mukherjee, Aashish Kaul , Kinshuk Mahajan, Sahil Anand , Adi Irani , Nasir, Pankaj Berry, Shireen Mirza, Jyotsna Chandola , Shiva , Ayman B , Sukanya , Varsha Hedge, Vaibhavi Kapoor, Ankur Nayyar, Jharnaa, Roopali Singh, Aman Verma, Gaurav Bajaj, Lekha Prajapati, Deepak Kalra, Raj Arora, Akanksha Puri, Umar Riaz, Krishna Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Aman Verma, , Lekha Prajapati, Deepak Kalra, & others.

Success party of podcast Rush with Ruch season 1 & announcement of season 2 by Ruchita Sharma. This podcast is based on the life, struggle & journey of a celeb. Welcome to the glitz & glamour of the entertainment industry & the reality behind The Lights, camera Action.

From captivating storytelling to thought-provoking interviews, “Rush with Ruch” captivated audiences with its diverse range of topics and engaging discussions throughout its inaugural season. Actor and Celebrity Anchor Ruchita, the driving force behind the podcast, expressed her gratitude to the listeners for their unwavering support and enthusiasm, stating, “It has been an incredible journey bringing ‘Rush with Ruch’ to life, and I am truly humbled by the overwhelming response from our listeners. Season 1 was just the beginning, and I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter with Season 2.”

The event also marked the official announcement of Season 2, sending waves of excitement through fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of their favorite podcast. With promises of even more compelling content and special guest appearances, Season 2 of “Rush with Ruch” is poised to surpass its predecessor and further solidify its place in the podcasting landscape.

Roshan Garry Bhinder, CEO of Pinnacle Celebrity Management Company, who supported the event, shared his enthusiasm for the podcast’s success, stating, “It has been a pleasure collaborating with the talented exclusive artist Ruchita Sharma ‘Rush with Ruch.’ The podcast has resonated with audiences across demographics, and we are thrilled to be a part of its continued journey.”

As the night drew to a close, guests mingled and toasted to the success of “Rush with Ruch,” reflecting on the impact of its debut season and eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in Season 2.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor