Rushabh Turakhia, founder of Your Turn Now, was conferred with the Rex Karam Veer Chakra Award for spreading kindness across the globe!

New Delhi [India], December 19: The Karmaveer Chakra Award is a global civilian honour given by the International Confederation of NGO (iCONGO) in partnership with the United Nations to people across the globe for their relentless courage. The award is a tribute to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, 11th President of India, who had offered to be the ambassador for the awards and international volunteering Olympiad.

The award is presented annually in mid-November to individuals and organisations in broad categories like activism, education, volunteering, and healthcare. Thus, this unique award celebrates the unsung heroes, who indeed deserve the limelight in the truest sense, and further encourages the commendable work of honour that they engage in.

The award rekindles core values, ethics, and momentum, redefining and providing purpose and the zest and zeal to work not only for oneself but for others as well, reiterating the need to put "a We before an I".

The best and most unique aspect of these awards is that they are not paid awards and are genuinely scouted and checked for the most deserving candidates.

This year the award took place at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, and it was engaging and enriching to hear people share their personal stories.

Rushabh Turakhia, founder of Your Turn Now, said, "A world where kindness becomes the only religion, is an ideal world thus emphasizing the fundamental need for humanity to be kind. In the act of giving, one receives the invaluable gifts of joy, love, and respect, asserting that kindness is the key to preserving the core values of humanity. The spokesperson underscores the transformative power of a kind deed and introduces a profound solution in the form of a simple yet impactful blue card: 'YOUR TURN NOW!!' This card serves as a catalyst for a web of good deeds, inspiring individuals to initiate positive change, one blue card at a time. It encapsulates the belief that small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect, fostering a community bound together by compassion and generosity."

Rushabh Turakhia, a Kindness ambassador, has engrossed himself in changing the world and making a kind difference through a global Kindness movement called YOUR TURN NOW!!! Your Turn Now is a reform to kindle the Kindness that lies within all of us. It makes people more thoughtful, compassionate, kind, and generous, and it makes us more aware of the world around us. The movement's sole purpose is to promote Kindness, a virtue intrinsic to humanity that has been dwindling away in this era.

Rushabh is thus committed to spreading Kindness across the globe, aiming to reach 8 billion people.

An average human brain receives 60,000 new thoughts in a day. And how many of those do we actually process? Thankfully, Your Turn Now was one of the ideas he acted upon. Within three weeks, the idea had taken on a physical shape as a little blue card in 2009.

So, when any individual gets a little taste of Kindness from you, you give them this little blue card that reads, "Your Turn Now." "Someone did a nameless act of Kindness that touched your heart. It's your turn now to multiply this feeling. Be there for someone and pass on this card." So the doer of a kind act hands over a card to the receiver, who then, in turn, passes it on by performing an act of Kindness. Thus, the card serves as a reminder and motivator, encouraging the Kindness chain to continue.

Rushabh has distributed over 10,21,500 cards from 2009 until now across 49 countries, completing 14 years of spreading Kindness.

Through regular talks at schools, colleges, corporate offices, etc., Rushabh continues to spread Kindness, motivating and encouraging individuals to join in the movement using that little blue card.

His Kindness Video: 40 Acts of Kindness has also served as a wonderful platform to encourage individuals by providing simple, effective, and doable ideas to spread a smile and be kind.

Rushabh has authored four books: Knock, Knock, Are You Listening? Your Turn Now, Your Turn Now 2, and Second Look. The Your Turn Now books made it to the list of BEST BOOKS OF 2013 by Crossword and 50 GREAT INDIAN CHILDREN'S BOOK. Both editions of Your Turn Now were chosen by Amazon as India's Memorable Books of 2016. These books also find a place in the list of 8 books from across the world based on peace and Kindness, and all the royalty earned from the book is used 100% for charity. Thus, where Rushabh could not reach him as he was his only resource to spread Kindness, through his books he reached out. The Your Turn Now books contain real-life Kindness stories that are shared with him either by the doer or receiver of a kind act.

They are a must-read for all, as they are inspiring and simple yet effective Kindness stories.

Kindness is within us; all we need to do is realize, reflect, and act, as it's only through Kindness that we can keep humanity intact. So, BE KIND, BE KIND, BE KIND!!

For more information, please visit the Instagram profile: https://instagram.com/yourturnnow_ytn?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

